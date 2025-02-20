Mark Williams on Lakers rescinding trade, ‘I don’t think it was solely because of my physical’

Mark Williams had the last laugh Wednesday night, scoring 10 points with nine rebounds for Charlotte and showing the Lakers what they missed out on when they rescinded a trade for him.

Williams was all smiles after the Hornets’ 100-97 win and said he didn’t think the rescinded trade was all about his physical. Here’s Williams’ postgame quote, via Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

“I don’t know for them, if it was what they gave up or went into that reasoning. But I don’t think it was solely because of my physical. I’ve been playing all year. And I think my minutes and production on the court speak for itself.”

Williams’ agent, Jeff Schwartz, echoed that sentiment Thursday putting out a statement that the Lakers should not have failed the big man on his physical.

Jeff Schwartz: "Mark was ready and able to play for them and should have been given that opportunity." https://t.co/xpYih9CMRU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

As a reminder, the trade was Willaims for the Lakers’ 2031 first-round pick, rookie Dalton Knecht, and Cam Reddish.

The Lakers said they rescinded the trade “due to failure to satisfy a condition of the trade,” which turned out to be Williams not passing their physical. While the Hornets looked for a way to challenge the Lakers’ decision, there has been nothing filed with the league office, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the All-Star Game.

Williams has dealt with ongoing back issues and has missed 29 of the Hornets’ games this season and nearly 60% of the potential games he could have played since entering the league in 2022.

The Lakers are not required to publicly detail their medical reasons for rescinding the trade, although they leaked that it was not just the back issue that concerned them. During All-Star weekend, there was plenty of private speculation among team personnel and media that the Lakers might have had buyer’s remorse about the trade and used the physical to get out of the deal. However, there is no evidence of this, and the Lakers’ move was well within their rights.

Williams and his agent don’t want the Lakers’ decision to dampen his future trade or free agent prospects, so they have pushed back against the narrative it was all the physical. Whatever the reason, the trade is dead.