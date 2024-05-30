 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Round One
David Skinns fires 62 to lead RBC Canadian; Rory McIlroy four back
Syndication: USA TODAY
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: How to watch on USA, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic rolls into third round of rain-disrupted French Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_fc_olympicvillage_240530.jpg
‘In the Olympic village’ with Roddick
nbc_ten_fc_rapidfire_240530.jpg
Rapid fire analysis on Gauff, Tiafoe and more
nbc_ten_fc_osakaswiatek_240530.jpg
Swiatek vs. Osaka the match of the French Open?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Round One
David Skinns fires 62 to lead RBC Canadian; Rory McIlroy four back
Syndication: USA TODAY
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: How to watch on USA, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic rolls into third round of rain-disrupted French Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_fc_olympicvillage_240530.jpg
‘In the Olympic village’ with Roddick
nbc_ten_fc_rapidfire_240530.jpg
Rapid fire analysis on Gauff, Tiafoe and more
nbc_ten_fc_osakaswiatek_240530.jpg
Swiatek vs. Osaka the match of the French Open?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mavericks center Dereck Lively available for Game 5

  
Published May 30, 2024 07:46 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 24: Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on February 24, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Dereck Lively’s absence in Game 4 had real impacts: Anthony Edwards and other Timberwolves players were getting into the paint for more shots with less rim protection in their way, and the Mavericks had just one alley-oop dunk from Luka Doncic without his favorite target there.

That will change in Game 5 — Lively can play.

Lively missed the second half of Game 3 and all of Game 4 with a neck sprain that happened when he was going to the ground and was inadvertently kneed in the back of the head by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Lively reportedly was moving well in pregame warmups for Game 5.

In this series, the Mavericks are +22 in the minutes Lively is on the court — things just flow a little better when the athletic rookie big man is on the court. Dallas is up 3-1 in the series and is looking to close things out and advance to the NBA Finals with a win Wednesday — a win that would give the team, and especially Luke Doncic’s bothersome knee, a week off before the finals begin on June. 6.

Mentions
Dereck Lively II.png Dereck Lively II Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks