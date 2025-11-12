Mavericks’ governor Patrick Dumont wants medical data before approving return of Anthony Davis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
Davis Love III, a 5-time RBC Heritage winner, leads Harbour Town redesign
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner seals semifinal spot at ATP Finals with win over Alexander Zverev
Luis Ortiz
Cleveland Guardians’ pitcher Luis Ortiz pleads not guilty to taking bribes to aid gamblers

Top Clips

smith_mental_health.jpg
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
braden_smith_720x405_2466028099774.jpg
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
Davis Love III, a 5-time RBC Heritage winner, leads Harbour Town redesign
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner seals semifinal spot at ATP Finals with win over Alexander Zverev
Luis Ortiz
Cleveland Guardians’ pitcher Luis Ortiz pleads not guilty to taking bribes to aid gamblers

Top Clips

smith_mental_health.jpg
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
braden_smith_720x405_2466028099774.jpg
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mavericks’ governor Patrick Dumont wants medical data before approving return of Anthony Davis

  
Published November 12, 2025 06:27 PM

Only good things happen when owners take a hands-on approach to roster decisions. Just ask Knicks and Kings fans.

Anthony Davis will miss his seventh straight game Wednesday night when Dallas hosts Phoenix, and his return date is up in the air as Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont has requested medical information that Davis is not at risk of aggravating the calf strain that has had him out, reports Tim MacMahon at ESPN.

[Davis] originally targeted his return for Saturday’s road game against the Washington Wizards, but there was a disagreement between Mavs director of health and performance Johann Bilsborough and Davis’ personal medical staff on whether that was prudent, sources said. Davis was held out after Dumont sided with Bilsborough, preferring to err on the side of caution, sources said.

One can understand Dumont’s caution here. Players are often the worst judges of how fast they can return (especially from soft tissue injuries) — they are in the NBA in part because they believe they can overcome anything. While Davis has a personal medical staff, he pays them. The team is likely to be more cautious with players it has invested tens of millions of dollars in.

As noted by MacMahon, Dumont’s decision against Washington likely was in part tied to his growing lack of trust in now-fired general manager Nico Harrison. Also in Dumont’s mind is the fact that last season, when the Mavericks acquired Davis in the Luka Doncic trade, he was sidelined with an abdominal injury. Davis rushed back from that injury in the wake of all the criticism of the trade, only to aggravate it in his first game back, which kept him out for another six weeks.

That said, the idea of an owner becoming more hands-on in basketball decisions or medical decisions is concerning. Dumont needs to do a serious search, eventually hire a new GM with a long-term plan, then get out of his way.

Mentions
NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Media Day Anthony Davis