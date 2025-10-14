 Skip navigation
Washington State v Ole Miss
College Football Week 8 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Ole Miss vs Georgia, USC vs Notre Dame, Duke, A&M, More!
Shadarius Toodle.png
Auburn Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
Commanders at Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pff_indianamichst_251014.jpg
Indiana, Michigan State going different directions
nbc_pff_psuiowa_251014.jpg
Penn State's matchup with Iowa brings uncertainty
nbc_pff_uscnotredame_251014.jpg
Passing attack could be key in Notre Dame vs. USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mavericks, head coach Jason Kidd reportedly agree to contract extension

  
Published October 14, 2025 07:59 PM

Jason Kidd is an in-demand coach. In the past two years, when the Lakers and Knicks had job openings, they asked for permission to talk to Kidd, but were shot down.

Now the Mavericks have locked Kidd up with a multi-year contract extension, reports Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

This is on top of the extension Kidd received last season, and he reportedly had two years total left on his deal. This likely keeps Kidd under contract through the first few years of the Cooper Flagg era in Dallas.

In four seasons as the Dallas head coach, Kidd has won 55% of his regular-season games and led the team to the playoffs twice, including an NBA Finals run in 2024. He’s a coach players want to play for, which is part of the reason both the Lakers and Knicks checked on his availability, but there is no way the Mavericks were letting him walk out the door.

This season, Kidd coaches an interesting Dallas team with a huge and active starting front line of Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II (with P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford off the bench) — this is a long and athletic roster with quality rim protectors. However, with Kyrie Irving out for the first part of the season (there is no timeline for his return from a torn ACL), Kidd will need to rely on D’Angelo Russell and Klay Thompson in the backcourt, which is not a great defensive unit.

Mentions
Flagg, Cooper_medium copy.jpg Cooper Flagg NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Media Day Anthony Davis