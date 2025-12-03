Michael Jordan says his love of the game was ‘the basis of my career’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana – Big Ten Title Game -prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 7 Michigan St beats Iowa 71-52 to open defense of Big Ten title
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/696d007/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4874x2742+0+388/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff7%2Fe3%2F24e03b7548ef886a7c5a1a36b03e%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26861617
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_wolvesnola_251202.jpg
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
nbc_nba_nykbos_digitalhit_251202.jpg
‘Hustle plays’ the difference for Celtics vs. NYK

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana – Big Ten Title Game -prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 7 Michigan St beats Iowa 71-52 to open defense of Big Ten title
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/696d007/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4874x2742+0+388/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff7%2Fe3%2F24e03b7548ef886a7c5a1a36b03e%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26861617
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_wolvesnola_251202.jpg
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
nbc_nba_nykbos_digitalhit_251202.jpg
‘Hustle plays’ the difference for Celtics vs. NYK

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Michael Jordan says his love of the game was ‘the basis of my career’

  
Published December 2, 2025 11:07 PM

“It was the basis of my career,” Michael Jordan said.

Michal Jordan’s love of the game was the focus of the latest “MJ: Insights to Excellence” conversation with Mike Tirico, which aired Tuesday as part of NBC’s coverage of the 2025-26 NBA season. Jordan talked about how his passion for the game was the foundation for everything. It was that love that fueled his legendary play, which then led to the off-the-court brand and everything else modern players try to emulate.

Jordan discussed the rare “love of the game” clause in his contract, something he told Tirico he was very proud of and doesn’t exist in today’s deals (where insurance concerns take precedence).

“If I was driving with you down the street and I see a basketball game on side of the road, I can go play in that basketball game, and if I get hurt, my contract is still guaranteed,” Jordan said. “I love the game so much that I would never let someone take the opportunity for me to play the game away from me, as opposed to now, where you don’t have it.”

Jordan said playing the game was everything to him, and he kept reaching new heights on the court by playing in games every chance he got. He thinks modern players could benefit from more old-school ways.

“They get individual attention with their trainer, to go out and shoot 100 shots or 1,000 shots,” Jordan said. “I found it to my benefit, go play basketball, man. That’s what you did. That’s what you grew up doing. Larry Bird just took a whole summer to work on his left hand, right. He did it by playing basketball.”

Where did that hunger come from for Jordan, that love of the game? Do today’s younger players have that same fire?

“It’s hard to be hungry when you have. Simple as that,” Jordan said. “I mean, if you don’t have, you are willing to do whatever to have. So my mental approach was, go in, do my job, be the best basketball player I can be, and all the chips and everything outside of that, I had people that [were] handling that. But [on the] basketball court, I’m handling it, right?

“And now it’s like, it’s a prerequisite. Everybody has to have a logo.”

That’s because of Jordan. He was first with all of that — the Jordan brand with its ubiquitous Jumpman logo — and today’s players are trying to emulate him and his success.

“The thing is, that brand is established based on what I did on the basketball court,” Jordan said. “I didn’t put the brand before I put the work. I put the work first, and then the brand evolved based on the work.”

Jordan also admits he did this in a different time and world, one before we all walked around with a computer in our hands, a world without social media.

“I like to think that, if I was playing today, right? I like to think that no matter what, my game is gonna validate whatever I try to participate in away from the game,” Jordan told Tirico. “It’s really tough for the kids today, and most of them do a great job of navigating what you’re talking about, as you understand that this is always going to be what you remembered for basketball, and your love for basketball should always be pure.

“We would play this game — I’ve always said this — we would play this game for free. We did. And now we just so happen to get paid for it.”