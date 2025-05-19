NBA Postseason Players Power Ranking: The 10 best players in conference finals

Welcome to the NBA’s changing of the guard.

We’re down to four teams, the NBA’s conference finals, and the old guard is out. No LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant (his team didn’t even make the postseason), or even a Jayson Tatum in sight.

There is still plenty of star power — the next generation is rising. Here are the top 10 players still playing as the NBA conference finals begin.

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)

If he wasn’t going to be on top of these power rankings before, he cemented his grip on the top spot Sunday with 35 points to lead the Thunder in a close-out Game 7 — the best performer stepped up on the biggest stage.

SGA POWERS OKC TO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!!!



⛈️ 35 points

⛈️ 4 assists

⛈️ 3 steals

⛈️ 12-19 from the floor



Game 1 vs. MIN: Tuesday at 8:30pm/et on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7E3wJp17cE — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2025

” You know who this is? The MVP,” Chet Holmgren said, standing next to Gilgeous-Alexander in the team’s walk-off interview after the win.

SGA is averaging 29 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds a game in the playoffs, all while playing high-level defense and pitching in 1.5 steals a night. This is the best player on the best team remaining, and he is the best player left in the postseason.

2) Jalen Brunson (New York)

Sometimes a player wins one of the NBA’s postseason awards, then goes out in the playoffs and shows exactly why — Jalen Brunson was voted the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year and has more than lived up to that in these playoffs.

JALEN BRUNSON.

WHAT A SHOT.

WHAT A MOMENT.



KNICKS WIN THE SERIES!! https://t.co/ZT6WwTDpZ2 pic.twitter.com/J2pHYE9mHv — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2025

Brunson is averaging 28.8 points and 7.7 assists a game for the Knicks this postseason, he is the engine of their playoff offense. The Knicks’ offense falls off a cliff when Brunson is not on the court (New York has a 97.1 net rating when he is off the court this postseason, 18.7 points less than when he is on). Brunson has secured his Knicks legend status, which will only grow if he can lead New York to the NBA Finals.

3) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

We have been able to watch Edwards grow throughout these playoffs, to figure out the mental side of the game and take a step forward with each game. Golden State has a quality defense that threw different looks at him, and you could see him figuring out how to handle and attack them in real time. Edwards continues down the path to becoming one of the true faces of the league.

These playoffs, Edwards is averaging 26.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists a game, shooting 38.5% on 3-pointers (and taking 9.1 a game). Edwards is not done being tested by strong defenses — Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder are on another level, and Edwards being able to take care of the ball will be a key stat in that series.

4) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana)

The focus coming into the last round was all the stars on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but while they stumbled through the series it was Haliburton who was the best player on the floor. Through the playoffs, he is averaging 17.5 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds a game, but the numbers (especially his 33.8% shooting from 3) don’t tell the story — he is the conductor of a high-paced symphony of an offense. Also, he’s been as clutch as Brunson this postseason.

HALIBURTON WITH THE GAME WINNING THREE AND BIG BALLS CELEBRATION!!!!



Pacers were down 14 in the 4th pic.twitter.com/OYtKhRliym — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 7, 2025

And don’t forget this one:

TYRESE HALIBURTON FOUR-POINT PLAY TO WIN IT 😱 pic.twitter.com/BfhuhcEQdZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2025

5) Julius Randle (Minnesota)

Minnesota is in the Western Conference Finals because Julius Randle outplayed Draymond Green in the last round.

“I lost my matchup,” Green said after the Timberwolves eliminated the Warriors. “Julius was incredible. He played great basketball. Honestly, some of the shots he was taking were shots you want him to take, and he made them. He made the shots. At the end of the day, the game comes down to shotmaking and he made the shots. So I got to give Ju a lot of credit.”

Randle is averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists a game this postseason. It took most of the regular season for Randle and Rudy Gobert to figure out how to fit next to each other, but they do now and the Timberwolves are a threat because of it.

6) Karl-Anthony Towns (New York)

Towns has already had a strong playoffs, averaging 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds a game. With Mitchel Robinson healthy, the Knicks have two dominant bigs on the floor, which has been a big part of what has fueled them to this point.

Towns’ biggest days may be ahead of him: He averaged 30.3 points and 12 rebounds a game against the Pacers this season, having some of his best nights of the regular season, including a 40-point, 12-rebound game after the All-Star break. He will need to do that again if the Knicks are going to advance.

7) Pascal Siakam (Indiana)

Siakam is arguably the most underrated player in the NBA, and he has experience on this stage that his team needs. Don’t forget that he has a ring from Toronto. Siakam knows what is required in order to win at this level, and how to do so next to a red-hot superstar.

Siakam is averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 rebounds a game these playoffs, numbers close to what he did during Toronto’s title run (19 points and 7.1 rebounds), plus he is a quality defender who gives Rick Carlisle options in slowing New York’s attack.

8) Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)

Williams has been incredibly inconsistent this postseason, but when the Thunder have needed him most he has stepped up, like his 24 points and +35 performance in Game 7 against Denver. For the playoffs, Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game. The Thunder need Williams to be more consistent in this series and especially in the NBA Finals (if they advance).

9) Myles Turner (Indiana)

Myles Turner was tough against the Cavaliers. Going up against a physical and impressive front court of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, Turner was the best big on the floor — and often the most physical — in helping spark the Indiana win. Turner is averaging 16.5 points and 6 rebounds a game, but most importantly, 2.5 blocked shots a game. He has been a force in the paint and needs to be again when facing Brunson and friends.

10) Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City)

Much like Jalen Williams, Holmgren has not been consistent or efficient as the Thunder need this postseason (which is why this spot almost went to Andrew Nembhard of the Pacers), but he’s done just enough to earn it. Holmgren is averaging 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds a game, plus 2.2 blocks a night in these playoffs. He’s a big presence in the paint who needs to have a big series against the size of Minnesota if OKC is to advance.

