 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham
nbc_pl_shamptongoal1_250315.jpg
Onuachu gives Southampton lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_evewhu_soucekgoal_250315.jpg
Soucek curls West Ham in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham
nbc_pl_shamptongoal1_250315.jpg
Onuachu gives Southampton lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_evewhu_soucekgoal_250315.jpg
Soucek curls West Ham in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NBA reportedly investigating Thunder, 76ers for Player Participation Policy violations

  
Published March 15, 2025 12:40 PM

With a month to go in the NBA season, there are eight teams (conservatively, you could argue 10) more focused as an organization on lottery odds than winning games. Or, to put it bluntly, they are tanking with their eyes on Cooper Flagg. That means a lot of good players are missing games for dodgy reasons.

The NBA is pushing those teams to keep their best players on the court. The league already fined the Utah Jazz $100,000 for not playing Lauri Markkanen against the Wizards and in other games — and, shockingly, he was suddenly available for the next game after the fine. Now, Shams Charania of ESPN reports that both the Thunder and 76ers are being investigated for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy.

The Thunder are not tanking — they have run away with the West at 54-12 — but on March 7 they sat six key players (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace) in what was still a home win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Only two of those players, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams, meet the NBA’s qualifications for a star player under the league’s Player Participation Policy (an All-Star the last three years), but sitting that many players raised eyebrows. Still, this was a home game that was not nationally televised in the middle of a brutal stretch of games, so it’s a little difficult to get worked up over OKC’s decision.

The league is investigating Philadelphia “for the recent absences of players such as Paul George (knee, back, finger) and Tyrese Maxey (back, finger),” according to the ESPN report. George has admitted he is playing through pain and, with the 76ers season all but over, he will be meeting with doctors about treatment for his knee and groin/back issues. It seems challenging to blame him for not playing through pain. Don’t expect to see a lot of Maxey, either.

Philadelphia has real motivation to tank. Its first-round pick this year belongs to Oklahoma City but is top-six protected. Philly is trying to tank its way into keeping that pick, the 76ers are currently tied with the Nets for the 5th/6th worst record in the NBA. If the Sixers can hold on to the fifth-worst spot, they have a 62.1% chance of retaining that top-six pick after the lottery.

It would be shocking if we see George again this season, Embiid is already out for the season to get treatment on his knee (although no definitive plan has been released) and, while Nick Nurse has talked about a Maxey return during their upcoming road trip, expect him to be limited.

Again, is that worth the league’s fine? Where is that line?

The first fine for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy is $100,000 — enough to get a team’s attention, but this is the cost of a 10-day contract to teams, so it will not break them. However, a second violation is $250,000 and the third $1 million — teams can live with the first fine but want to avoid climbing that ladder. Philadelphia has already received a $100,000 fine this season so their next would be for a quarter of a million.

All this will make the final month of the season interesting for teams such as Toronto (Scottie Barnes qualifies for the Player Participation Policy) and others trying to tank but avoid a fine. It’s a fine line everyone is trying to walk.

Mentions
Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey Paul George.png Paul George OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UTA_Markkanen_Lauri.jpg Lauri Markkanen