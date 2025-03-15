NBA reportedly investigating Thunder, 76ers for Player Participation Policy violations

With a month to go in the NBA season, there are eight teams (conservatively, you could argue 10) more focused as an organization on lottery odds than winning games. Or, to put it bluntly, they are tanking with their eyes on Cooper Flagg. That means a lot of good players are missing games for dodgy reasons.

The NBA is pushing those teams to keep their best players on the court. The league already fined the Utah Jazz $100,000 for not playing Lauri Markkanen against the Wizards and in other games — and, shockingly, he was suddenly available for the next game after the fine. Now, Shams Charania of ESPN reports that both the Thunder and 76ers are being investigated for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy.

The Thunder are not tanking — they have run away with the West at 54-12 — but on March 7 they sat six key players (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace) in what was still a home win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Only two of those players, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams, meet the NBA’s qualifications for a star player under the league’s Player Participation Policy (an All-Star the last three years), but sitting that many players raised eyebrows. Still, this was a home game that was not nationally televised in the middle of a brutal stretch of games, so it’s a little difficult to get worked up over OKC’s decision.

The NBA is hilarious for “investigating” that Portland game. Common sense tells you everything you need to know. NBA forced them to go through a brutal post-ASB schedule and planted that game right before a B2B that the league wanted showcased. All but Shai dealt with alignments. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) March 15, 2025

The league is investigating Philadelphia “for the recent absences of players such as Paul George (knee, back, finger) and Tyrese Maxey (back, finger),” according to the ESPN report. George has admitted he is playing through pain and, with the 76ers season all but over, he will be meeting with doctors about treatment for his knee and groin/back issues. It seems challenging to blame him for not playing through pain. Don’t expect to see a lot of Maxey, either.

Philadelphia has real motivation to tank. Its first-round pick this year belongs to Oklahoma City but is top-six protected. Philly is trying to tank its way into keeping that pick, the 76ers are currently tied with the Nets for the 5th/6th worst record in the NBA. If the Sixers can hold on to the fifth-worst spot, they have a 62.1% chance of retaining that top-six pick after the lottery.

It would be shocking if we see George again this season, Embiid is already out for the season to get treatment on his knee (although no definitive plan has been released) and, while Nick Nurse has talked about a Maxey return during their upcoming road trip, expect him to be limited.

Again, is that worth the league’s fine? Where is that line?

The first fine for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy is $100,000 — enough to get a team’s attention, but this is the cost of a 10-day contract to teams, so it will not break them. However, a second violation is $250,000 and the third $1 million — teams can live with the first fine but want to avoid climbing that ladder. Philadelphia has already received a $100,000 fine this season so their next would be for a quarter of a million.

All this will make the final month of the season interesting for teams such as Toronto (Scottie Barnes qualifies for the Player Participation Policy) and others trying to tank but avoid a fine. It’s a fine line everyone is trying to walk.