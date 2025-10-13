NBA season 2025-26 preview: Which player who changed teams will have biggest impact?

Champions, like Oklahoma City, preach continuity.

Continuity is boring. At least to many NBA fans it is — player movement is the lifeblood of the sport. The more the better. It’s what drives ratings and draws eyeballs. This offseason saw a lot of players switch teams, but which of those moves will matter? Who are the players who changed teams that will have the biggest impact? Here are seven names to watch — and in the case of a few, we have fantasy basketball notes from our Rotoworld crew on how these moves can affect your teams.

Kevin Durant (Houston)

This was obviously the biggest player move of the offseason — 73% of NBA GMs voted Durant as the player acquisition that will make the biggest impact this season. Anyone who watched Houston last season — especially during their first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Warriors — realizes that for all the young athletes on their roster, the Rockets’ halfcourt offense needed help.

Enter Kevin Durant. He is a walking halfcourt offense. He’s one of the best pure shooters and scorers ever to play the game. As evidence, even in a down year in Phoenix last season, he averaged 26.6 points, shot 43% from 3-point range, plus grabbed six rebounds and dished out 4.2 assists a night. Durant is the guy the Rockets can run off a screen, get him the rock, and watch it rain buckets.

The only question is how much playmaking will fall to Durant with point guard Fred VanVleet out with a torn ACL? While Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are playing the point and initiating the offense, it seems likely that Durant will handle much more of the shot creation than initially expected. He can handle it, but the Rockets are going to be better in the halfcourt with him off the ball.

Desmond Bane (Orlando)

The only more natural fit than KD in Houston this offseason was Desmond Bane going to Orlando — 17% of NBA GMs thought this was the most impactful offseason move, and it was voted the best under-the-radar acquisition by those same GMs.

The Magic lack shooting and need a bit more shot creation next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They get that in Bane — a career 41% shooter from beyond the arc — without giving up defense. Orlando is ready to win now, and spending to get Bane is the best sign that they are looking to take a big step forward in the East.

Myles Turner (Milwaukee)

This was the surprise move of the offseason for a couple of reasons. First, because Turner was a key part of Indiana’s run to the Finals, why would ownership try to take a hard line on what they would offer one of the better stretch fives in the league? However, that surprise was nothing compared to the shock of the Bucks waiving and stretching more than $100 million of Damian Lillard’s salary, then using that savings to sign Turner.

For the Bucks, at this point in their careers, Turner is an upgrade at center over Brook Lopez — but the pressure will be on him to do more. The entire league is watching Giannis Antetokounmpo and his mood, and if Turner isn’t ready to be the No. 2 on this team and have them top five in the East, things get interesting.

Noah Rubin, Rotoworld: Myles Turner left Indiana after a decade with the Pacers to join the Bucks, and he’ll fill out the starting center role that Brook Lopez occupied for most of the past seven seasons. During the last few years, Lopez was an elite source of three-pointers and blocks, while playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo made up for his lack of rebounding prowess. Now insert Turner, who has similar statistical strengths and weaknesses. It’s a flawless fit, but the Bucks didn’t make many other moves this summer, which means Turner will likely be made more of a priority on offense. The 37-year-old Lopez played 31.8 minutes per game last season, which would be a career-high for Turner. He could easily be in for one of his most productive seasons.

Cameron Johnson (Denver)

For my money, this was one of the best pickups of the offseason. Denver doesn’t give up anything on offense — Johnson put up 18.8 points a game last season while shooting 39% from 3, MPJ averaged 18.2 points and hit 39.5% from beyond the arc — but the Nuggets get a better defender and a more consistent player. Johnson is fast going to be a favorite of Nikola Jokic and Nuggets fans.

Kristaps Porzingis (Atlanta)

No team made a bigger bet on a player this offseason than Atlanta on Porzingis (except maybe Turner in Milwaukee). Atlanta needed a better rim protector in the paint and a pick-and-pop partner to pair with Trae Young. Porzingis is that, and he paired with the Hawks’ other offseason additions (Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard) and getting Jalen Johnson back healthy, this is a Hawks team dreaming of a top-four seed in the East.

However, that dream hinges on Porzingis being healthy. He played in just 42 games last season, partly due to a mysterious virus (which he is reportedly over), and he has played in 65+ games twice in his 10-year NBA career. Atlanta needs him to do that again and be healthy for the playoffs.

Noah Rubin, Rotoworld: After two seasons in Boston, Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Hawks for pennies on the dollar. He battled a strange illness during the playoffs last year, and while health is certainly still a concern, Porzingis is an excellent fit next to Trae Young in Atlanta. They’ll likely manage his minutes and games played, but he’s had plenty of fantasy success without needing to play a heavy role. His floor-spacing ability at his size is going to open up driving lanes for both Trae and Jalen Johnson, and the entire offense will thrive as a result. This team has a chance to be incredibly dangerous in the East, and Porzingis’ fit is a big part of that. He’s also dynamic enough to share the floor with Onyeka Okongwu at times, which will allow both bigs to enjoy strong seasons.

Deandre Ayton (Los Angeles Lakers)

From the moment they traded for Luka Doncic, the Lakers started looking for a screen-setting, rim-running big man on offense who can also protect the paint on defense. They have signed Ayton, who has been those things in the past — he was the starting center on Phoenix’s Finals team in 2021 — but has not always been consistent.

“He is gonna have a lot of responsibility this year for things that we want to do,” Austin Reaves said of Ayton. “If we want to be as good as we think we can be, we need him to be at his best, whatever that looks like.”

The Lakers have bet big this year that his best looks a lot like it did in Phoenix a few years back — he’s averaged 7.3 points and 7.7 rebounds, plus 1.7 blocks a game and seems to be finding his way this preseason — and if it does the Lakers will have found their big man (and Ayton will have set himself up for a nice payday next summer).

Cooper Flagg (Dallas)

It feels like cheating to choose the No. 1 pick for this list (he did technically change teams from Duke to Dallas), but in a season that starts without Kyrie Irving for the Mavs, Flagg could have a massive impact.

Flagg’s defense and all-around game can help Dallas not just make the playoffs this season but even make some noise once there. He’s not going to be Luka Doncic out of the gate, but he can give Mavericks fans hope they can get back to the heights of this franchise.

Bonus name: Norman Powell (Miami), via Noah Rubin, Rotoworld: To start last season, Norman Powell was incredibly productive as one of the primary sources of offense for the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard sidelined. Now, he enters a similar situation, with Tyler Herro (ankle) out to start the season. Powell should get off to a hot start, and even after Herro returns, the Heat will still need Powell’s offense to remain competitive. He was pushing for an All-Star appearance in the West last year, but in the East, he may actually be able to do it this season. Coming off the best season of his career, Powell may be able to replicate that production, and perhaps even improve on it.