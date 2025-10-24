Needing center depth, New Orleans signs veteran DeAndre Jordan to one-year, $3.6 million deal

New Orleans needs depth along the front line. Yves Missi started the Pelicans opener and played 23 minutes, but he is questionable for Friday night’s game with a right ankle sprain. Kevon Looney is supposed to be his backup, but is out until next month with a knee issue, which left rookie Derik Queen (15 minutes) and Karlo Matkovic as the centers of record. In the opener, coach Willie Green gave Hunter Dickson five minutes at center, but we may not see that again for a while.

Enter veteran DeAndre Jordan, who the Pelicans have signed to a one-year deal, the team announced. This will be a veteran minimum, $3.6 million contract.

Welcome to New Orleans, DJ 💪 pic.twitter.com/6YpPF4yOcU — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 24, 2025

Jordan, entering his 18th NBA season, can still give a team solid backup minutes. Last season, he played in 56 games for Denver, averaging about 12 minutes a night, with 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans dropped their opener to Memphis despite 27 points and nine rebounds from Zion Williamson because their defense could not slow the Grizzlies. That defense is about to get some serious tests with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs Friday night, followed by games against the Celtics, then on the road against the Nuggets, Clippers and Thunder.