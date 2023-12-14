 Skip navigation
New team, same story: John Collins reportedly back on trade block

  
Published December 14, 2023 06:15 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - DECEMBER 08: John Collins #20 of the Utah Jazz in action during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Delta Center on December 08, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It wouldn’t be an NBA trade deadline without John Collins rumors.

The fact that the Hawks finally traded him in a salary dump last July, sending him to the Jazz, changes nothing. Collins is back on the trade block, reports Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the trade block is new power forward acquisition John Collins, the source said. The 26-year-old has the lowest on-court/off-court splits of any rotation player on the team, and the team has been frustrated with his slow uptake on learning the Jazz’s system on both ends of the floor. Collins has been a solid shooter and rebounder this season, but hasn’t contributed as much elsewhere.

All that sounds familiar. Collins continues to put up solid counting stats — 14.5 points and 8.6 rebounds a game, shooting 38.3% from 3 — but is not seen as worth the $25.3 million he makes this year. He has been solid on the glass but not as a defender this season.

The challenge in finding a trade partner for him is the two years and $56.1 million he is owed after this season (the second year of that is a player option, but he will likely pick that up). It’s more likely Collins’ would be salary ballast in a larger trade that brought a star to Utah with multiple players going both ways in that hypothetical deal. It will be difficult to find a team eager to take Collins on.

The Jazz also are open to trading guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, Larsen reports.

It should be noted the player everyone else in the league has their eyes on — Lauri Markkanen — is not available, reports Larsen. The Jazz hope Markkanen along with improving young players — Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Walker Kessler — can be part of the next contending team in Utah.

