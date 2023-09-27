New York’s Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP in historically close vote

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Week 4 Optimal FLEX Plays: Adam Thielen looks to torch former team
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Sam Burns already turning heads in Ryder Cup debut
2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Clark on Rory; wonders if Euros might ‘leak oil’ on Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homaint_230927.jpg
Homa: U.S. team ‘so tight-knit’ before Ryder Cup
nbc_pft_toystory_230927.jpg
Inside the inception of Toy Story Funday Football
nbc_golf_montgomerieonbulletinboardandfourball_230927.jpg
Monty on bulletin-board material (even his own)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Week 4 Optimal FLEX Plays: Adam Thielen looks to torch former team
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Sam Burns already turning heads in Ryder Cup debut
2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Clark on Rory; wonders if Euros might ‘leak oil’ on Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homaint_230927.jpg
Homa: U.S. team ‘so tight-knit’ before Ryder Cup
nbc_pft_toystory_230927.jpg
Inside the inception of Toy Story Funday Football
nbc_golf_montgomerieonbulletinboardandfourball_230927.jpg
Monty on bulletin-board material (even his own)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New York’s Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP in historically close vote

  
Published September 27, 2023 10:43 AM
2023 WNBA Playoffs - Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty poses for a photo after winning the 2023 WNBA KIA MVP Award before the game against the Connecticut Sun During round 2 game 2 of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs on September 26, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There’s no argument that future Hall of Famer Breanna Stewart deserved the WNBA MVP award, the second in her Hall of Fame career.

Anyone who doubts it should have watched her dominate the second half of the WNBA semifinal Tuesday night and lead the New York Liberty to a comeback win against the Sun to even the series. Stewart had one bucket in the first half but finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five blocks, including a monster one late to help seal the win.

However, Stewart won it in a historically close vote. The Sun’s Alyssa Thomas received more first-place votes, just fewer points than Stewart. That left Las Vegas’ A’Ja Wilson — the best player on the league’s best team and the reigning MVP — in third. The voting broke down this way:

NAME1st 2nd3rdTotal points
Stewart202317446
Thomas231225439
Wilson172517433

(One voter had Wilson fourth on their ballot.)

It’s a race that can leave Sun fans (and her teammates) saying Thomas had the most first-place votes (but also the most voters putting her third). It can leave Wilson’s teammates and Aces fans saying, “Third? Really?!?” The 13-point difference between Stewart and Wilson was the smallest first-to-third gap in WNBA MVP voting history (it had been 45 points in 2013 between Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne).

“It’s been an unbelievable season for the WNBA, AT and A’ja had amazing seasons, it just shows we’re reaching new heights,” Stewart said, via the Associated Press. “That greatness shines in many different ways. That this race was so tight is kind of crazy, but I’m happy to be standing up here today.”

“It hurt like hell, it really did,” Wilson said of not winning the award (via the AP). “But it’s all part of the game.”

Wilson responded to not being named MVP with 34 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots in the Aces win over the Wings Tuesday night, putting Las Vegas up 2-0 on Dallas in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals. Wilson was named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year a few nights earlier.

Stewart previously won the MVP award in 2018 and, in the interim, has bounced back from a torn Achilles to regain her status as one of the top players in the game. This past offseason, Stewart left Seattle as a free agent to move closer to home and play for the Liberty, a move that helped vault New York to serious WNBA title contention.

For the record, all WNBA awards are voted on by a 60-person national media panel, and in the case of MVP they had to vote for their top five players.