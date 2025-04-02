Nikola Jokic posts career-high 61-point triple-double, Nuggets still fall in 2OT to Timberwolves

In what has been his best statistical season, Nikola Jokic had one of the best games of his career Tuesday night—a career-high 61-point triple-double. It was a virtuoso performance.

🃏 NIKOLA JOKIĆ, A GAME FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS 🃏



🤯 61 PTS

🤯 10 REB

🤯 10 AST

🤯 6 3PM

🤯 2 STL



An all-time showing from an all-time player! pic.twitter.com/fdFyl2RyHU — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2025

Jokic joins James Harden and Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history with a 60-point triple-double, and it was his 31st triple-double of the season.

It wasn’t enough.

In one of the wildest and best games of the season — a game that went to double-overtime and saw eight lead changes in the second overtime alone — the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Denver for the sixth straight time, 140-139.

Denver took a 139-138 lead on a Jokic free throw with 17.7 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Minnesota had the ball but Anthony Edwards turned it over under pressure, leading to a fast break led by Russell Westbrook. With Denver already ahead, all Westbrook had to do was either slow the play down, wait for Minnesota to foul, then hit his free throws. Or, he could attack the rim and make a shot. Westbrook chose the second option — he drove went for the bucket on a pass from Christian Braun, but Westbrook missed the lay-up giving the Timberwolves one last chance.

Minnesota got the ball to their star Anthony Edwards, but when the defense collapsed on his drive, he passed to Nickeil Alexander-Walker open in the opposite corner. Alexander-Walker went up but missed the corner 3-pointer—except Westbrook fouled him on the closeout. Alexander-Walker went to the line, hit two free throws, and that was the game.

AN INSTANT CLASSIC DESERVES A WILD FINISH 🚨



Timberwolves get the rebound, push it down court, and draw the foul on the 3PA!



Nickeil Alexander-Walker drills two CLUTCH free throws to secure the win for the Timberwolves 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/CSkEnU1rj9 — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2025

The Timberwolves escaped with a 140-139 win. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 34 points, scoring 24 of those in the fourth quarter or overtime.

With the win, combined with a Memphis loss Tuesday, the Timberwolves are now tied with the Grizzlies for sixth in the West (and the chance to move out of the play-in). Denver remains third in the conference, but the surging Lakers are just half a game back. It’s going to be a wild final week in the West.