MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Red Sox at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Nickeil Alexander-Walker saves the day
MLB: Spring Training-Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Jokes abound as Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman misses 2nd game while recovering from shower slip and fall

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Nikola Jokic posts career-high 61-point triple-double, Nuggets still fall in 2OT to Timberwolves

  
Published April 2, 2025 06:58 AM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In what has been his best statistical season, Nikola Jokic had one of the best games of his career Tuesday night—a career-high 61-point triple-double. It was a virtuoso performance.

Jokic joins James Harden and Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history with a 60-point triple-double, and it was his 31st triple-double of the season.

It wasn’t enough.

In one of the wildest and best games of the season — a game that went to double-overtime and saw eight lead changes in the second overtime alone — the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Denver for the sixth straight time, 140-139.

Denver took a 139-138 lead on a Jokic free throw with 17.7 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Minnesota had the ball but Anthony Edwards turned it over under pressure, leading to a fast break led by Russell Westbrook. With Denver already ahead, all Westbrook had to do was either slow the play down, wait for Minnesota to foul, then hit his free throws. Or, he could attack the rim and make a shot. Westbrook chose the second option — he drove went for the bucket on a pass from Christian Braun, but Westbrook missed the lay-up giving the Timberwolves one last chance.

Minnesota got the ball to their star Anthony Edwards, but when the defense collapsed on his drive, he passed to Nickeil Alexander-Walker open in the opposite corner. Alexander-Walker went up but missed the corner 3-pointer—except Westbrook fouled him on the closeout. Alexander-Walker went to the line, hit two free throws, and that was the game.

The Timberwolves escaped with a 140-139 win. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 34 points, scoring 24 of those in the fourth quarter or overtime.

With the win, combined with a Memphis loss Tuesday, the Timberwolves are now tied with the Grizzlies for sixth in the West (and the chance to move out of the play-in). Denver remains third in the conference, but the surging Lakers are just half a game back. It’s going to be a wild final week in the West.

