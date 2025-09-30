 Skip navigation
Nikola Jokic says, ‘My plan is to be a Nugget forever’

  
September 29, 2025

This past summer, Nikola Jokic turned down an offer to sign a three-year, $212 million extension with the Denver Nuggets. There was a very logical reason for this — he can get an extra year and nearly $80 million more if he waits to sign an extension next summer.

Logic has never stopped random online speculation, and some wondered if it was a sign that he might want out in the summer of 2027, when he can become a free agent. No, he does not. Jokic ended that at Nuggets Media Day on Monday.

“Those contract extensions come as a reward as something that is natural to the sport,” said Jokic. “Especially in today’s NBA with how the salary cap is going. My plan is to be a Nugget forever.”

While there are teams aiming to have cap space in 2027, most of them are more focused on another former MVP, one who plays in a northern Midwestern city. Sure, they would be open to Jokic if he decided to bolt, but nobody really expected that to happen.

Now Jokic and Jamal Murray — one of the best duos in the NBA — can focus on returning the Nuggets to the NBA Finals, surrounded by an improved roster filled with solid role players such as Cameron Johnson, Bruce Brown and Tim. Hardaway Jr., as well as the returning Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther.

