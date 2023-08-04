 Skip navigation
Notes from first day of Team USA training camp, why Banchero chose US over Italy

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 3, 2023 11:25 PM
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 3: Paolo Banchero shoots the ball during the USA Men’s National Team Practice as part of 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 3, 2023 at the Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

With the FIBA World Cup a little more than three weeks away, Team USA opened its training camp on the University of Las Vegas campus Thursday. What follows are some notes and highlights out of the day.

• Paolo Banchero chose to represent the USA instead of Italy in international competition, much to the dismay of the Italian coach, who expected he would have the NBA Rookie of the Year on his roster this season after Banchero had said as much less than a year ago. Banchero explained his decision to Joe Varden of The Athletic.

“To represent your country is bigger than yourself,“ Banchero told The Athletic after practice Thursday. “It was a drawn-out process, choosing between (USA and Italy). I decided this is where I wanted to be. My mother played for Team USA, so it was always a dream of mine.”

Rhonda Smith-Banchero (Paolo’s mother) played professionally in Europe and, briefly, in the WNBA after college at Washinigton, where she graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer. She did also play for Team USA. Banchero had said previously that had a huge impact on his decision.

Give USA Basketball’s Grant Hill the recruiting assist, something Banchero talks about in the story.

• Cameron Johnson had the dunk of the day during a scrimmage.

• Steve Kerr was asked how he planned to settle on the lineups and rotations, and he was careful not to tip his hand, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“It tends to shake out over the first week or two,” Kerr said following the team’s first practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV. “As a coaching staff, we’re watching the tape every day, we’re seeing different combinations and then we’re thinking about substitution patterns from there. So it tends to play out. But it’s not easy, because usually you’re talking about 12 starters in the NBA. ... These guys are all starters and great players.

My money would be on Jalen Brunson getting to start at the point, although Tyrese Haliburton could win that role. Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram almost certainly will get starting spots on the wings, with probably Banchero and Jaren Jackson Jr. starting up front. However, none of that is set in stone.

• It could be tough to keep Mikal Bridges out of the starting five if he keeps making plays like this.

• Here is coach Steve Kerr’s pre-practice message to the team.

