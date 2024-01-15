 Skip navigation
Oh, come on... Injury-riddled Grizzlies now lose Desmond Bane for at least six weeks with ankle sprain

  
Published January 15, 2024 11:05 AM
Los Angeles Clippers v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 12: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the second half during the second half against the LA Clippers at FedExForum on January 12, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ja Morant. Marcus Smart. Steven Adams. Brandon Clarke. Derrick Rose.

As if it wasn’t enough that those five were out injured and out for an extended period for the Grizzlies, now comes this news: Desmond Bane is now out for at least six weeks and likely longer with a serious Grade 3 ankle sprain, the team announced.

That makes four of the team’s five projected starters out injured, plus two key bench players. In the wake of all that, wing Jake LaRavia was getting regular run, but now he is out for a few weeks as well with a sprained ankle.

Memphis is 14-25 on the season and sits 13th in the West. As it controls its own draft pick this season, Memphis should start tanking focus on playing and developing its younger players. Flush this season, add a lottery pick and some depth this summer, then come back next season as a threat in the West again.

