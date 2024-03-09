Other team executives expect Warriors to re-sign Klay Thompson, although years, price up in air

Klay Thompson has said he wants to stay with the Warriors, whatever the role. Golden State’s ownership and management have been clear that they want to bring back Thompson, who is in the final year of his contract and could be a free agent this summer.

The only details are years and price — which are no little things.

The sides have been negotiating all season, but no deal has been reached. Michael Scotto with Hoopshype reached out to eight NBA executives from other teams to gauge what they think Thompson is worth and what the deal will look like. The responses were interesting, but nobody expects him to be anywhere but in San Francisco next season.

Three executives believed Thompson would get $18-20 million annually, and the other five predicted he’d get $20-25 million annually. Four executives believed Golden State would ideally try to align Thompson with his fellow “Splash Brother,” Curry, on a two-year deal. Green, meanwhile, has a player option for the 2026-27 season.

Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Warriors last summer (as noted, the final year is a player option). The conventional wisdom around the league has been Golden State wanted to do something in that ballpark for Thompson, three years and $70-$75 million, although it’s unkowns what was officially offered.

This season has not been easy for Thompson as he has come face-to-face with his basketball mortality, but has eventually accepted and thrived as a sixth man this season. That same feeling could impact these negotiations, as one executive told Hoopshype.

“I see him at around $18-20 million a year,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m not sure he’ll accept that because he sees himself much higher. If all offers are equal, I think he goes back to Golden State. I feel like his relationship with Steph and being able to play in one place is important to him.”

While Orlando and other teams are rumored to be interested, they are not going to offer Thompson more money or years at this point in his career, which is why a return with the Warriors makes the most sense for everyone: Thompson, the Warriors, even Rocco. Eventually, it will get done.

