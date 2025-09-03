P.J. Washington, Mavericks reportedly agree to four-year, $90 million contract extension

P.J. Washington is staying in Dallas as part of one of the best frontcourts in the league.

Washington has agreed to sign a four-year, $90 million extension to stay with the Mavericks, a story broken by ESPN’s Shams Charania and since confirmed by others including Washington himself.

God is God 🙏🏽 https://t.co/yOkiRXYLFq — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) September 3, 2025

This extension was expected, the only question was if Dallas would try to get Washington to agree to fewer years or take less than the maximum, but that ended up not being the case. This contract is fairly priced compared to the market and keeps Washington with the Mavericks through the summer of 2030.

Washington, who has primarily played at the four in Dallas, likely will come off the bench for the Mavericks this season as part of a deep frontcourt. Anthony Davis will start as the power forward, with Dereck Lively II starting at center and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg more at the three in a kind of point/forward role. Off the bench will come Washington, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell (Flagg will certainly get time at the four as well). The Mavericks have as deep and talented a frontcourt as any in the league.

Washington was traded to Dallas at the 2024 deadline and found a quick connection with Luka Doncic, helping the Mavericks run to the 2024 Finals. His defense was something Jason Kidd returned to as coach time and again for key matchups. Washington averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game last season (he played in just 57 games due to injury) and has developed into a reliable 3-point shooter (38.1% last season).

It feels like it will take a while at the start of the season for Kidd to find and settle on a front court rotation. Whatever that rotation ends up being, Washington is locked in as part of it.