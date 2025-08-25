Mavericks reportedly ‘likely’ to extend contract of forward P.J. Washington

Dallas is stacked in the frontcourt. All-Star Anthony Davis is the anchor and will start at the four, although he will play clutch time minutes at center. Derrick Lilvely II likely starts at center with Daniel Gafford behind him. Then there is No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who ultimately is going to be a power forward in the NBA, possibly eventually playing more of a point forward (with Lively and Davis starting, Flagg likely starts this season at the three).

Then there is P.J. Washington. Wherever he fits in off the bench, expect the Mavericks to extend the contract of the restricted free agent, something that could happen as soon as Friday when he first becomes extension-eligible, reports Marc Stein at The Stein Line.

League sources tell The Stein Line that an extension for Washington is likely. While he is no longer an automatic starter in Dallas after the Mavericks stunningly won the draft lottery in May and the right to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, Washington only just turned 27 himself on Saturday and has no shortage of admirers in front offices around the league.

That extension can be for up to four years, $90 million, although the Mavericks will want to get him in for under that number, maybe something closer to three years, $60 million.

Washington was traded to Dallas at the 2024 deadline and played well off Luka Doncic, helping the Mavericks on their 2024 Finals run. Washington averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game last season when healthy (he played in just 57 games in Dallas). At 6'7", he’s played the four and an undersized five, he’s become a steadier 3-point shooter (38.1% last season), but his defense means he might be best suited on a contending team off the bench. We will see how he fills that role in Dallas this season.

Stein hints at a possible Washington trade, using the team’s quality frontcourt depth to provide more rotation players at the wing and in the backcourt. If the Mavericks get Washington to agree to a fair extension price, plenty of teams would be interested in a possible trade.

