Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith expected to miss month with sprained knee, avoided more serious damage

This looked like it could have been a lot worse when it happened: Aaron Nesmith was sliding defensively in front of his man and stepped on the foot of teammate Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, causing Nesmith’s knee to buckle in an awkward way. He had to be helped off the court.

The good news is that there is no structural damage. Still, Nesmith is likely to be out for at least a month, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said before Saturday’s game (a 129-111 loss to Toronto), via Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.

“It’s likely going to be at least four weeks, so talk to me on the 15th (of December). But it’s very good news. Very, very good news. He’s not in a brace. He’s walking. I say it’s likely going to be four weeks, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be less. It’s unclear at this time, but he’s doing very well and the news was very, very good.”

Coming off a season where he played a critical role in the Pacers’ run to the NBA Finals, Nesmith was handed a much larger role to start this season with Tyrese Haliburton out. Nesmith responded by averaging a career-high 15.5 points a gam, however, being the focal point of defenses has led to him shooting just 36.7% from the field (37.3% from three-point range).