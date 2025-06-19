 Skip navigation
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Diamondbacks put catcher Gabriel Moreno on 10-day IL with right-hand contusion
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers against the Nationals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers
Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone goes deep twice at Texas for his 1st big league homers

Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pacers Tyrese Haliburton will play in Game 6 Thursday, try to extend team's season one more game

  
Published June 19, 2025 07:31 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton will play in a win-or-stay-home Game 6 for Indiana on Thursday night.

“Tyrese will play...” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He was strength tested at 5 p.m. and did very well. Went through walkthrough. There’s no set minutes limit. We will watch and monitor things very closely from the beginning of the game through the entirety of the game. We’ll go from there.”

Haliburton suffered a strained calf on a first-quarter drive in Game 5. While he went back to the locker room for a stretch, he came back out and still played 34 minutes on the night, but he scored just four points on 0-of-6 shooting. That is what Carlisle has to monitor: if Haliburton is out on the court but not helping the team — or is actively hurting it because he can’t move well enough — Carlisle will have to make a tough decision about how much to play the team’s offensive conductor.

Expect the Thunder to test him early on both ends of the court.

“I’ll say it again, he’s a great player,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of Haliburton. “If there’s one thing we know, you don’t underestimate great players. In this situation, we’re expecting his best punch. Indiana is a great team. We’re expecting their best punch. I have no doubt he’s dealing with stuff, but we’re expecting him to come out and play like a great player would play. We have to prepare for that.”

Haliburton is averaging 15 points, 7.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds a game through these Finals, but is shooting 29.4% from 3. The Pacers are 12-3 in these playoffs in games Haliburton has scored 20+ points, which includes a Game 3 victory in the Finals in which he scored 22 points.

