Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended three games for punching Suns Drew Eubanks

Pistons’ center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay by the NBA after hitting Suns’ center Drew Eubanks in the face during a pre-game altercation on Feb. 14.

The incident happened in the tunnels by the locker rooms in the Footprint Center in Phoenix, where Stewart allegedly punched Ewbanks in the face. Phoenix police arrested and cited Stewart for the incident and then released him, however, the assault charge was dismissed as requested by prosecutors, according to court filings (via Baxter Holmes of ESPN).

There was a video of the incident, which the NBA reviewed before making its ruling. However, that video has yet to be released to the public (or leaked) as of this time.

Stewart will lose $108,966 due to the suspension, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Ewbanks and the Suns called the punch “unprovoked,” although the Pistons denied that was the case.

I asked Drew Eubanks about incident with Isaiah Stewart.



Said he was heading to the lockerroom inside arena when stopped by Stewart. Had words, and Eubanks said Stewart sucker punched him.



Security intervened and he's fine. Stewart is out tonight due to injury. #Suns #Pistons — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 15, 2024

Stewart will miss games against the Pacers, home to the Magic then at the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. He should be able to return to the court on Feb. 27 in Chicago.