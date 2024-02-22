 Skip navigation
Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended three games for punching Suns Drew Eubanks

  
Published February 22, 2024 04:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 17: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 17, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Pistons’ center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay by the NBA after hitting Suns’ center Drew Eubanks in the face during a pre-game altercation on Feb. 14.

The incident happened in the tunnels by the locker rooms in the Footprint Center in Phoenix, where Stewart allegedly punched Ewbanks in the face. Phoenix police arrested and cited Stewart for the incident and then released him, however, the assault charge was dismissed as requested by prosecutors, according to court filings (via Baxter Holmes of ESPN).

There was a video of the incident, which the NBA reviewed before making its ruling. However, that video has yet to be released to the public (or leaked) as of this time.

Stewart will lose $108,966 due to the suspension, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Ewbanks and the Suns called the punch “unprovoked,” although the Pistons denied that was the case.

Stewart will miss games against the Pacers, home to the Magic then at the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. He should be able to return to the court on Feb. 27 in Chicago.

