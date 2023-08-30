Referee Eric Lewis retires in wake of social media controversy

After working the previous four, Eric Lewis didn’t work last June’s NBA Finals, pending the outcome of an NBA investigation into him having a burner account on then Twitter (now X) where he defended himself.

Lewis has decided to retire, the league announced Wednesday. Here is the full statement from the league.

“NBA referee Eric Lewis has informed the league office that he is retiring, effective immediately. In light of his decision, the NBA’s investigation into social media activity has been closed.”

Lewis was accused of having the account — now deleted, but under the username “Blair Cuttliff” — where he anonymously defended his decisions and reputation as an official. The NBA has a rule that referees cannot comment on officiating publicly (outside of specific, authorized moments).

Lewis spent 19 seasons as an NBA official and was one of the highest-rated in the league. Reports of his burner account surfaced during the playoffs last season, the final game he officiated was Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Lakers and Nuggets on May 16.