Reports: Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Jerry West (for a third time) to be inducted into Hall of Fame

They are more than deserving: Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, and for a third time Jerry West — this time for his work as a general manager and front office guru — are headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, according to a series of reports.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will not officially be announced until Saturday. However, as always seems to happen, names leaked out early and these went public via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

All of these are deserving.

Carter had a long and storied NBA career that was more than just high-flying dunks — although he had plenty of those, too. Carter was an eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA player, the 1999 Rookie of the Year and a gold medalist from the 2000 Olympics who averaged 16.7 points per game (21.3 as a starter).

Chauncey Billups was a five-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA player, two-time All-Defensive Team member, and the 2004 NBA Finals MVP. In a career spanning 17 years, he averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 assists per game and is currently the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

West, already in the Hall of Fame twice — once as a player and once as a member of the 1960 USA Olympic team that won gold — will be honored as a contributor for his time in NBA front offices. He won four rings as one of the architects of the Showtime Lakers, was the head man in Memphis and helped build a successful foundation with that team, then was a consultant with the Warriors as they built the Stephen Curry era dynasty and now is with the Clippers during the best run of that franchise’s history.

Also nominated for the Hall of Fame this year are Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Bo Ryan and Charles Smith; from the Women’s Committee Seimone Augustus, and Marian Washington; from the Men’s Veteran Committee, Dick Barnett; from the Women’s Veteran Committee Harley Redin; from the International Committee Michele Timms; and from the Contributors Committee Doug Collins and Herb Simon.