Scottie Pippen, other ex-Bulls to go on ‘No Bull’ tour talking drama over Jordan’s “Last Dance”

  
Published February 24, 2024 01:30 PM
2024 NBL Finals Launch

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 20: Scottie Pippen speaks to media during the 2024 NBL Finals Launch at John Cain Arena on February 20, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images for NBL)

Getty Images for NBL

“The Last Dance” was all about timing. It was impressive storytelling, but it was not a coincidence it was finally green-lit by Michael Jordan just as LeBron James made the GOAT conversation a legitimate debate. “Last Dance” landing early in the pandemic when people were feeling shut in at home and many were missing sports was the other bit of perfect timing, it became THE topic among sports fans.

It also mythologized Jordan and did not sit well with a number of former Bulls players, most notably Scottie Pippen, who has called “Last Dance” condescending and that he and the other players were no more than props for Jordan.

Now Pippen and other former Bulls Horace Grant and Luc Longley are going on a tour through Australia to set the record straight with some fans, calling their speaking engagements the “No Bull” tour.

Here is what Grant said at the NBL24 Awards (for the Australian basketball league) week, via NBC Sports Chicago.

“A lot of people really want to ask us questions about that bulls*** documentary, but just come out and get the tickets and you’ll hear a lot.”

I’d watch that. Expect a few more headlines to come out of this tour. The bigger question is, would they bring that tour to the United States, where plenty of Jordan zealots still feel the need to protect his legacy?

