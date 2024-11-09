Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr. become first father/son duo to record NBA triple-double

Kobe and Joe “Jellybean” Bryant never did it (because Jellybean never pulled it off). Stephen and Dell Curry never did it (Dell fell short). Klay and Mychael Thomson never did it (Klay has never recorded one, surprisingly). Domantas and Aryvdas Sabonis never did it (Aryvdas was a great passing big but was older by the time he was in the NBA, and in a different era). LeBron James and Bronny have shared a court, but Bronny isn’t ready for this yet.

Scottie and Scotty Pippen Jr. have — the Pippens became the first father/son duo in NBA history to both record triple-doubles.

Scottie had 17 triple-doubles in his Hall of Fame career, but the undrafted Scotty had yet to get one until Sunday night. Scotty has played well for the Grizzlies this season and got moved into the starting lineup on Friday with Ja Morant out (as well as Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart). Scotty got his first triple-double in the Grizzlies win over the Wizards — 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

.@spippenjr First Career Triple-Double 😮‍💨



📊 11 PTS

📊 10 REB

📊 11 AST



📊 11 AST

Credit to the younger Pippen, who was undrafted out of Vanderbilt and has worked hard across three NBA seasons to turn himself into a quality rotation player who helps on both ends of the court (much like his father).

Who are the next father/son duo to reach this milestone? It still seems likely Klay Thompson puts one together at some point, but if not, it could be Carlos and Cameron Boozer — Carlos had one triple-double in his NBA career and Cameron is expected to be a top three (if not No. 1 overall) pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he could well have a few in his career.

But the Pippens will always be first.