 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: AUG 02 Angels at Braves
MLB Futures Best Bets: Ronald Acuna Jr.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
World Judo Championships Doha 2023
Breastfeeding Olympians want it all: Top careers and motherhood
Simone Biles
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_brownsjetshl_230803.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstd2_230803.jpg
DTR’s block sets up Felton TD at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: AUG 02 Angels at Braves
MLB Futures Best Bets: Ronald Acuna Jr.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
World Judo Championships Doha 2023
Breastfeeding Olympians want it all: Top careers and motherhood
Simone Biles
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_brownsjetshl_230803.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstd2_230803.jpg
DTR’s block sets up Felton TD at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sixers reportedly expected to keep Harrell on roster after injury

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 4, 2023 08:05 AM
Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

After tearing his ACL and meniscus in a summer workout, it’s highly unlikely that Montrezl Harrell will play for the 76ers this season.

That doesn’t mean Philly is dumping him. The 76ers plan to keep Harrell around for a specific reason, reports Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

But keeping Harrell on the roster makes sense for the Sixers because they can use his salary as a trade asset.

Harrell agreed to a minimum contract of $2.9 million with Philly this year, which likely would be aggregated as part of a larger trade.

Harrell was not going to see a lot of time on the court, much like last season in Philly. Joel Embiid starts at center and Paul Reed — just re-signed by the 76ers this summer — is his primary backup. While Harrell was listed third on the depth chart, Mo Bamba can take those minutes, and new coach Nick Nurse can also play some small ball with P.J. Tucker at the five.