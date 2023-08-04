Sixers reportedly expected to keep Harrell on roster after injury

After tearing his ACL and meniscus in a summer workout, it’s highly unlikely that Montrezl Harrell will play for the 76ers this season.

That doesn’t mean Philly is dumping him. The 76ers plan to keep Harrell around for a specific reason, reports Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

But keeping Harrell on the roster makes sense for the Sixers because they can use his salary as a trade asset.

Harrell agreed to a minimum contract of $2.9 million with Philly this year, which likely would be aggregated as part of a larger trade.

Harrell was not going to see a lot of time on the court, much like last season in Philly. Joel Embiid starts at center and Paul Reed — just re-signed by the 76ers this summer — is his primary backup. While Harrell was listed third on the depth chart, Mo Bamba can take those minutes, and new coach Nick Nurse can also play some small ball with P.J. Tucker at the five.

