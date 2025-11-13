Stephen Curry drops 46 on Spurs to get Warriors much needed win

It’s not the first time we have seen this movie. The Warriors seem to be struggling, having dropped 5 of their last 7 games (and the two wins came against very shorthanded Indiana and the Suns). Golden State needed a win.

Up steps Stephen Curry. Going up against a strong Spurs team, Curry took over after a slow start, dropped 46 and got the Warriors a much-needed victory.

Warriors trailed 56-49 at halftime.



Then, Steph Curry took over in the 3Q.



22 PTS I 5-7 FGM I 3-5 3PM I 9-9 FTM



It's the 43rd quarter of his career with 20 or more PTS which is the most ever since 1997-98 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nJlvGQLHa7 — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

Curry going off wasn’t the only big thing for Golden State on Wednesday. Looking for energy and answers, coach Steve Kerr removed Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski from the starting lineup and inserted Moses Moody and rookie guard Will Richard (that new starting five was -1 in 9:17 of action, the old starting five with Kuminga and Podz was +8 in 2:43).

Curry’s second half ended up overshadowing a 31 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists triple-double from Victor Wembanyama (the fourth of his young career). Stephon Castle also had a triple-double for the Spurs — 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — and they became the first Spurs teammates ever with a triple-double in the same game.

Curry got help from Jimmy Butler with 28 points and eight assists, while Moses Moody added 19 points.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 7-6 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 8-3. This was the first game of back-to-back meetings between the teams, they face off again on Friday night in an NBA Cup game.

