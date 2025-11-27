Stephen Curry suffers quad contusion, to have MRI after limping off court near end of Warriors’ loss

Hopefully this turns out to be nothing serious.

Stephen Curry had been trying to lead a Warriors fourth-quarter comeback Friday night, but at one point in the fourth quarter took a hard fall, then limped up and down the court for the next couple of possessions before coming out of the game with 32.5 seconds left, heading straight to the locker room.

Steph exited the game and went to the Warriors' locker room in apparent pain pic.twitter.com/R0DqX7jL7j — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2025

After the game, the Warriors said Curry had suffered a quad contusion and would get an MRI.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said postgame, via Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Even with Curry on the court, this was very likely a loss for Golden State, which was down five when he left. This was a game the Warriors had led for the first three quarters, but a run by the Rockets late in the third quarter carried over to the fourth, and that’s when Houston first took a lead and hung on from there to win, 104-100.

Houston was led by Reed Sheppard, who scored 31 with nine rebounds. Alperen Sengun added 16 points, plus six rebounds and assists.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 21 points, while Curry had just 14 points on the night, shooting 4-of-13. The loss drops Golden State to 10-10 on the season.