Stephen Curry suffers quad contusion, to have MRI after limping off court near end of Warriors’ loss

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Men's Championship Game: Gonzaga v Michigan - 2025 Players Era Tournament
No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 to win Players Era Championship
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
No. 4 Texas holds off No. 3 UCLA in 76-65 victory to advance to Players Era Championship
Princeton v Maryland
No. 7 Maryland beats No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in Discover Puerto Rico Classic in matchup of unbeatens

Top Clips

rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Men's Championship Game: Gonzaga v Michigan - 2025 Players Era Tournament
No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 to win Players Era Championship
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
No. 4 Texas holds off No. 3 UCLA in 76-65 victory to advance to Players Era Championship
Princeton v Maryland
No. 7 Maryland beats No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in Discover Puerto Rico Classic in matchup of unbeatens

Top Clips

rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Stephen Curry suffers quad contusion, to have MRI after limping off court near end of Warriors’ loss

  
Published November 27, 2025 02:06 AM

Hopefully this turns out to be nothing serious.

Stephen Curry had been trying to lead a Warriors fourth-quarter comeback Friday night, but at one point in the fourth quarter took a hard fall, then limped up and down the court for the next couple of possessions before coming out of the game with 32.5 seconds left, heading straight to the locker room.

After the game, the Warriors said Curry had suffered a quad contusion and would get an MRI.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said postgame, via Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Even with Curry on the court, this was very likely a loss for Golden State, which was down five when he left. This was a game the Warriors had led for the first three quarters, but a run by the Rockets late in the third quarter carried over to the fourth, and that’s when Houston first took a lead and hung on from there to win, 104-100.

Houston was led by Reed Sheppard, who scored 31 with nine rebounds. Alperen Sengun added 16 points, plus six rebounds and assists.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 21 points, while Curry had just 14 points on the night, shooting 4-of-13. The loss drops Golden State to 10-10 on the season.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry