Suns’ Jalen Green out at least 4-6 weeks with strained hamstring

After missing most of training camp and the first eight games of the Suns’ season due to a hamstring strain, Jalen Green returned last Thursday and dropped 29 points on the Clippers. Two nights later, he left the Suns game after less than seven minutes of play, having re-injured that hamstring.

Green is now out with that strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, the Suns announced Tuesday.

It was obvious Green had re-injured himself in the first quarter on Saturday. After making a pass to Ryan Dunn, Green grabbed his hamstring and immediately limped toward the bench. He had to be helped off the court by staff.

Green played his first four seasons with the Rockets, making an All-Rookie team his first season, and averaging 21 points a game while shooting 35.4% from 3-point range last season. This summer, he was traded to Phoenix as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

Green being out has meant more run for Grayson Allen, who is having a career year, averaging 18.6 points a game and shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc, including dropping 42 points on the Pelicans Monday.