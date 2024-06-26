 Skip navigation
Suns owner Mat Ishbia shoots down Kevin Durant trade speculation

  
Published June 26, 2024 05:25 PM
Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Two

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 23: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter of game two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Target Center on April 23, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Sun 105-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s the fertile time of year for NBA rumors. In the run-up to the NBA draft and free agency a juicy rumor or speculation can spread like wildfire — even if there is no substance to it.

Enter ESPN and the rumor the Houston Rockets want to trade for Kevin Durant. What started with a post on X from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spun into a day of talking points on the network’s talk shows — this is precisely what new Lakers coach J.J. Redick called the “engagement farming industry.” So Suns owner Mat Ishbia stepped in and tried to put a stop to the idea Phoenix was going to trade Kevin Durant.

Every report from a respected media member out of Phoenix — and every conversation NBC Sports has had with scouts and front office people from other teams — has echoed that very point: The Suns are going to run it back this year and try to win a ring. How realistic that dream is, whether the second apron of the luxury tax will eventually force a trade, and how well their big three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal mesh can be up for debate. However, this year’s plan is set. The Suns brought in a new coach in Mike Budenholzer to maximize this trio. They weren’t ever going to blow it up.

Do the Houston Rockets want to trade for Durant or Booker? No doubt. And that is where this likely started, with an internal belief (or hope) in Houston that Durant wants out of Phoenix or will push for an exit if things start slowly this season (or, longer term, if the team falls short in the playoffs next season). That led Houston to make moves to get control of a number of Suns picks that would make the Suns whole if they have to pivot and trade a star or two. They likely talked with Wojnarowski and other reporters about those hopes and plans.

A team dreaming of and planning for a trade is very different from two teams being on the same page and discussing a deal. Phoenix is not talking deal right now. There is no Kevin Durant trade coming — that’s not speculation, that’s what the team’s owner is making very clear.

