Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup Finals slalom to end wild, successful season
oly_asmgs_meillardodermattruns_240316.jpg
Loïc Meillard snaps Marco Odermatt’s historic streak at World Cup Finals

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfwoodgoal_240316.jpg
Bruun Larsen puts Burnley in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_burgoalbruunlarsen_240316.jpg
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
nbc_pl_ucldraw_240316.jpg
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup Finals slalom to end wild, successful season
oly_asmgs_meillardodermattruns_240316.jpg
Loïc Meillard snaps Marco Odermatt’s historic streak at World Cup Finals

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfwoodgoal_240316.jpg
Wood tucks away Forest’s opener v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_burgoalbruunlarsen_240316.jpg
Bruun Larsen puts Burnley in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_ucldraw_240316.jpg
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Taj Gibson reportedly to sign with Pistons for remainder of season

  
Published March 16, 2024 11:52 AM
Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 07: Taj Gibson #67 of the Detroit Pistons looks on before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Taj Gibson signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons and, while he has yet to step on the court for the team, the coaching staff and front office must like what they see.

The Pistons are going to sign Gibson for the remainder of the season, his agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A 15-year NBA veteran, Gibson was with the Knicks for most of this season and played 16 games for them before being waived on January 7, just before his contract became guaranteed for the season. Gibson averaged one point and 1.8 rebounds a game for the Knicks.

The Pistons have young talent up front, including Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and James Wiseman (who has played well for them off the bench lately). Gibson brings depth and a veteran presence to a young locker room. That seems to work for the Pistons.

