Taj Gibson reportedly to sign with Pistons for remainder of season

Taj Gibson signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons and, while he has yet to step on the court for the team, the coaching staff and front office must like what they see.

The Pistons are going to sign Gibson for the remainder of the season, his agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A 15-year NBA veteran, Gibson was with the Knicks for most of this season and played 16 games for them before being waived on January 7, just before his contract became guaranteed for the season. Gibson averaged one point and 1.8 rebounds a game for the Knicks.

The Pistons have young talent up front, including Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and James Wiseman (who has played well for them off the bench lately). Gibson brings depth and a veteran presence to a young locker room. That seems to work for the Pistons.