Taj Gibson, Thibodeau together again after free agent reportedly agrees to deal with Knicks

  
Published December 13, 2023 06:20 PM
2023-24 Washington Wizards Media Day

WASHINGTON, D.C - OCTOBER 02: Taj Gibson #67 of the Washington Wizards poses for a portrait during 2023-24 NBA Media Day on October 2, 2023 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Taj Gibson and Tom Thibodeau are together again. Part four of their buddy cop franchise.

The Knicks need some depth along the front line with Mitchell Robinson sidelined for a couple of months following ankle surgery, and Thibodeau reached out to an old friend in Gibson, who is coming to New York on a deal guaranteed for the rest of the season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gibson had signed a veteran minimum deal with the Wizards for this season, at $3.2 million, but facing a roster crunch before the season Washington waived the 14-year veteran.

This will be the fourth go around for Gibson and Thibodeau. They were together with the Chicago Bulls during the peak Derrick Rose era, then Gibson was with Thibodeau in Minnesota, then the Knicks for three years, and now it’s another stint in New York. Gibson brings a toughness and grit that Thibodeau prizes in a big.

To open a roster spot for Gibson, the Knicks waived guard Dylan Windler, who was on a non-guaranteed contract.

