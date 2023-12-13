Taj Gibson, Thibodeau together again after free agent reportedly agrees to deal with Knicks

Taj Gibson and Tom Thibodeau are together again. Part four of their buddy cop franchise.

The Knicks need some depth along the front line with Mitchell Robinson sidelined for a couple of months following ankle surgery, and Thibodeau reached out to an old friend in Gibson, who is coming to New York on a deal guaranteed for the rest of the season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gibson had signed a veteran minimum deal with the Wizards for this season, at $3.2 million, but facing a roster crunch before the season Washington waived the 14-year veteran.

This will be the fourth go around for Gibson and Thibodeau. They were together with the Chicago Bulls during the peak Derrick Rose era, then Gibson was with Thibodeau in Minnesota, then the Knicks for three years, and now it’s another stint in New York. Gibson brings a toughness and grit that Thibodeau prizes in a big.

To open a roster spot for Gibson, the Knicks waived guard Dylan Windler, who was on a non-guaranteed contract.