Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson will play for China in World Cup

The Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson’s great-grandfather was from Shenzhen, the Chinese city near Hong Kong in the southeast of the massive nation.

That gave him an opening to become a naturalized Chinese citizen and play for China in the World Cup coming up next month. Anderson took advantage of the chance and announced he — playing under his Chinese name Li Kaier — will suit up for the nation in the tournament.

🇨🇳Kyle Anderson on his Weibo:



"Hello, fans in China. This is Li Kaier. I'm so happy to announce that I would be representing China in the World Cup."



"(I'm) Really proud and honored to wear the Team China jersey."

Anderson will be the best player on a Chinese team considered a long shot to win the tournament (or even advance out of group play). Also on the roster is center Qi Zhou, who played 18 games for the Rockets across a couple of seasons and last played professionally in Australia.

Serbian Sasa Djordjevic coaches the Chinese national team, which will play in Group B in Manila facing South Sudan, Serbia (without Nikola Jokić), and Puerto Rico.

The World Cup tips off on Aug. 25, with games being played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.