 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson will play for China in World Cup

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 24, 2023 11:19 AM
Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 27: Kyle Anderson #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on January 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 111-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson’s great-grandfather was from Shenzhen, the Chinese city near Hong Kong in the southeast of the massive nation.

That gave him an opening to become a naturalized Chinese citizen and play for China in the World Cup coming up next month. Anderson took advantage of the chance and announced he — playing under his Chinese name Li Kaier — will suit up for the nation in the tournament.

Anderson will be the best player on a Chinese team considered a long shot to win the tournament (or even advance out of group play). Also on the roster is center Qi Zhou, who played 18 games for the Rockets across a couple of seasons and last played professionally in Australia.

Serbian Sasa Djordjevic coaches the Chinese national team, which will play in Group B in Manila facing South Sudan, Serbia (without Nikola Jokić), and Puerto Rico.

The World Cup tips off on Aug. 25, with games being played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Mentions
kyle anderson.png Kyle Anderson Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves