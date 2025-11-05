Victor Wembanyama to go Coast 2 Coast with Spurs flexed into Nov. 18 game on NBC

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State gets top billing in opening College Football Playoff rankings; Indiana, Texas A&M next
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Driver award for 8th consecutive season
ATP 250 tournament in Athens
A win, a new home and tears: Novak Djokovic marks Greece’s tennis comeback with victory

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phivschi_251104.jpg
HLs: Vucevic hits GW shot, Bulls beat Sixers
nbc_nba_milvstor_251104.jpg
Highlights: Raptors rout Bucks, win third straight
nbc_nba_orlatl_baneejection_v2_251104.jpg
Bane ejected after hard foul on Okongwu

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State gets top billing in opening College Football Playoff rankings; Indiana, Texas A&M next
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Driver award for 8th consecutive season
ATP 250 tournament in Athens
A win, a new home and tears: Novak Djokovic marks Greece’s tennis comeback with victory

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phivschi_251104.jpg
HLs: Vucevic hits GW shot, Bulls beat Sixers
nbc_nba_milvstor_251104.jpg
Highlights: Raptors rout Bucks, win third straight
nbc_nba_orlatl_baneejection_v2_251104.jpg
Bane ejected after hard foul on Okongwu

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Victor Wembanyama to go Coast 2 Coast with Spurs flexed into Nov. 18 game on NBC

  
Published November 4, 2025 10:06 PM

Victor Wembanyama is about to go Coast 2 Coast.

We’ve seen him do it on the court, now Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have been flexed into NBC and Peacock’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA coverage on Nov. 18, hosting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. This will be the first game of the nationally broadcast doubleheader at 8 p.m. ET, with the late game featuring Phoenix at Portland (8 Pacific/11 Eastern).

The Detroit at Atlanta game will no longer be televised by NBC/Peacock and will now be available on League Pass, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Wembanyama has had such a hot start to the season that he has inserted himself into the early-season MVP conversation in just his third season in a way nobody has since Derrick Rose won the award in 2011. Wemby is averaging 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and a league-leading 4.7 blocked shots a game, sparking the Spurs to a fast 5-1 start. Wemby is getting support from reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle — 20 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game — but San Antonio will be without No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, who is out with a strained calf.

This will be the first-ever Grizzlies game on NBC. The last time the Spurs played on NBC was Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2002, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 87-85, a game where Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and Tony Parker led the team in scoring.

How to Watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama MEM_Morant_Ja.jpg Ja Morant