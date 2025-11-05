Victor Wembanyama to go Coast 2 Coast with Spurs flexed into Nov. 18 game on NBC

Victor Wembanyama is about to go Coast 2 Coast.

We’ve seen him do it on the court, now Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have been flexed into NBC and Peacock’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA coverage on Nov. 18, hosting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. This will be the first game of the nationally broadcast doubleheader at 8 p.m. ET, with the late game featuring Phoenix at Portland (8 Pacific/11 Eastern).

Victor Wembanyama is FLYING all over the court. 🤯



🎥 NBA, ESPN pic.twitter.com/ykRdTmrgyR — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 23, 2025

The Detroit at Atlanta game will no longer be televised by NBC/Peacock and will now be available on League Pass, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Wembanyama has had such a hot start to the season that he has inserted himself into the early-season MVP conversation in just his third season in a way nobody has since Derrick Rose won the award in 2011. Wemby is averaging 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and a league-leading 4.7 blocked shots a game, sparking the Spurs to a fast 5-1 start. Wemby is getting support from reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle — 20 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game — but San Antonio will be without No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, who is out with a strained calf.

This will be the first-ever Grizzlies game on NBC. The last time the Spurs played on NBC was Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2002, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 87-85, a game where Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and Tony Parker led the team in scoring.

How to Watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.