 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Koepka to LIV guys upset at RC snubs: ‘Play better’
Jameson Taillon
Pickups of the Day: Time to try on Taillon
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Regression Files: Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_pft_optimisticteams_230927.jpg
PFT Draft: 1-2/0-3 teams to be optimistic about
nbc_pft_toyotarankings_230927.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers land on top in Week 4
nbc_pff_chiefsjets_230927.jpg
Top impact players in Chiefs vs. Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Koepka to LIV guys upset at RC snubs: ‘Play better’
Jameson Taillon
Pickups of the Day: Time to try on Taillon
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Regression Files: Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_pft_optimisticteams_230927.jpg
PFT Draft: 1-2/0-3 teams to be optimistic about
nbc_pft_toyotarankings_230927.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers land on top in Week 4
nbc_pff_chiefsjets_230927.jpg
Top impact players in Chiefs vs. Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Warriors reportedly close to bringing WNBA team to Bay Area

  
Published September 27, 2023 09:29 AM
The Golden State Warriors' majority owner Joe Lacob watches the fourth quarter during Game 7 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Sunday, June 19, 2016 in Oakland, Calif

The Golden State Warriors’ majority owner Joe Lacob watches the fourth quarter during Game 7 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Sunday, June 19, 2016 in Oakland, Calif. (Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The WNBA is finally coming to the Bay Area.

The owners of the Golden State Warriors are close to a deal that would launch a WNBA team in the Bay Area, a story broken by Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

The deal is not completed, sources stressed, as several details still need to be worked out. But if finalized, the franchise will play its games at Chase Center and be headquartered in Oakland at the [Warriors’] practice facility, which the organization still owns and uses to maintain a presence in the community. An announcement could come as soon as early October.

The Athletic reached out to the Warriors, who issued this statement:

“We have had productive conversations with the WNBA and look forward to the possibility of being a part of the league’s expansion plans. However, it would be premature to assume any potential agreement has been finalized.”

Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob helped found the ABL, a women’s
professional basketball league that started in 1996, one year before the WNBA, but could not survive while the NBA and its strong marketing arm got the WNBA off the ground.

The WNBA has been looking at expansion for a couple of years as the sport’s popularity grew and adding a team in the Bay Area — which has long shown strong support for the women’s college teams in the region — seemed a natural fit. Lacob and the Warriors ownership group have the reputation of running a first-class organization as well as the facilities for practices and games under their control. While the WNBA Board of Governors (the other owners) would need to approve the expansion, that would seem likely.

Adding a WNBA team in the Bay Area seems a natural fit and a smart step in the league’s expansion. Hopefully, this gets done and nothing trips this up before it crosses the finish line.

Mentions
Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors