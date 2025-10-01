Warriors sign Seth Curry; De’Anthony Melton out to start season recovering from ACL surgery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Bucky Irving, Trey Benson injuries; Jayden Daniels update
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
John Hunter Nemechek calls his mistake ‘unacceptable’ in crash with Zane Smith
MLB: Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Rocchio, Naylor power 5-run eighth inning as Guardians beat Tigers 6-1 to even AL Wild Card Series

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bethann_251001.jpg
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Bucky Irving, Trey Benson injuries; Jayden Daniels update
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
John Hunter Nemechek calls his mistake ‘unacceptable’ in crash with Zane Smith
MLB: Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Rocchio, Naylor power 5-run eighth inning as Guardians beat Tigers 6-1 to even AL Wild Card Series

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bethann_251001.jpg
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Warriors sign Seth Curry; De’Anthony Melton out to start season recovering from ACL surgery

  
Published October 1, 2025 07:24 PM

Seth Curry and his brother Stephen Curry are together for the first time. Eventually.

As had been expected, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Seth Curry, a move that had been on hold while the Jonathan Kuminga contract drama played out. With that settled, the Warriors made a series of moves official — such as signing Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton (more on him below) — and Seth was part of that.

Curry signed an Exhibit 9 deal, which means he will be with the Warriors through all of training camp, then be waived before the season starts. The Warriors can re-sign him after Nov. 15. The reason is that with the Kuminga contract, plus the ones for Horford and Melton, the Warriors are getting close to the second apron, where they are hard-capped (due to using the taxpayer mid-level exception on Horford). After Nov. 15, the Warriors will have the space to sign a pro-rated minimum contract for the rest of the season, which Curry is expected to get.

Seth, 35, may not be on the level of his older brother, but he is an elite shooter, a career 43.3% 3-point shooter who hit 45.6% of his attempts last season with Charlotte. He averaged 15 minutes a night across 68 games for the Hornets last season, averaging 6.5 points a game. His shooting will fit in great with the Warriors, once they re-sign him.

It’s also going to be November (at least) before Warriors fans see De’Anthony Melton on the court.

The veteran guard is recovering from tearing his ACL last December and while the Warriors are signing him now he’s not ready to return to the court and will be re-evaluated in a month.

The Warriors have the depth to withstand the absence of Curry and Melton for a while. Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield likely start in the backcourt, with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II behind them.

Mentions
GSW_Melton_De'Anthony.jpg De'Anthony Melton CHA_Curry Seth.jpg Seth Curry GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry