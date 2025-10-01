Warriors sign Seth Curry; De’Anthony Melton out to start season recovering from ACL surgery

Seth Curry and his brother Stephen Curry are together for the first time. Eventually.

As had been expected, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Seth Curry, a move that had been on hold while the Jonathan Kuminga contract drama played out. With that settled, the Warriors made a series of moves official — such as signing Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton (more on him below) — and Seth was part of that.

No. 31, SETH CURRY 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0PvHbXn5OE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 1, 2025

Curry signed an Exhibit 9 deal, which means he will be with the Warriors through all of training camp, then be waived before the season starts. The Warriors can re-sign him after Nov. 15. The reason is that with the Kuminga contract, plus the ones for Horford and Melton, the Warriors are getting close to the second apron, where they are hard-capped (due to using the taxpayer mid-level exception on Horford). After Nov. 15, the Warriors will have the space to sign a pro-rated minimum contract for the rest of the season, which Curry is expected to get.

Seth, 35, may not be on the level of his older brother, but he is an elite shooter, a career 43.3% 3-point shooter who hit 45.6% of his attempts last season with Charlotte. He averaged 15 minutes a night across 68 games for the Hornets last season, averaging 6.5 points a game. His shooting will fit in great with the Warriors, once they re-sign him.

It’s also going to be November (at least) before Warriors fans see De’Anthony Melton on the court.

The veteran guard is recovering from tearing his ACL last December and while the Warriors are signing him now he’s not ready to return to the court and will be re-evaluated in a month.

Steve Kerr says De’Anthony Melton will “hopefully be ready sometime in the next couple of months.”



Warriors say Melton will be re-evaluated four weeks from now. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 1, 2025

The Warriors have the depth to withstand the absence of Curry and Melton for a while. Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield likely start in the backcourt, with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II behind them.

