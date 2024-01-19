 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Anthony Edwards pass off the backboard to himself for huge dunk

  
Published January 19, 2024 09:46 AM
Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 18: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates his dunk against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at Target Center on January 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 118-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Anthony Edwards was a force, scoring 26 of his 28 points in the second half leading the Timberwolves to a win over the Grizzlies.

But these two of those points were spectacular.

Things are looking up in Minnesota: Edwards will be an All-Star (a reserve selected by the coaches, but that’s a lock) and with this win the team reaches the midway point of the season at 30-11, in first place in the West. This team is a legitimate threat in the West to Denver and any other team with Finals aspirations.

It wasn’t all Edwards in this game. Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, Naz Reid added 20 points and point guard Mike Conley had 17 points and 10 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 36 points to lead the shorthanded Grizzlies.

