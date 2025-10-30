Watch Austin Reaves hit game-winning runner in lane as time expires, lifting Lakers past Timberwolves

With Luka Doncic and LeBron James out injured, not to mention guards Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent, it’s felt a little like Austin Reaves against the world when watching the Lakers’ offense. Other teams are loading up on him and pressuring him all over the court, and that is taking a physical toll.

Reaves was off his game against Minnesota Wednesday, shooting 8-of-23 on the night, but with time running out and the Lakers down one, the Lakers trusted him and put the ball in Reaves’ hands — and he drained a 12-footer in the lane at the buzzer to give the Lakers the win.

AUSTIN REAVES GAME-WINNER WITH NO TIME LEFT!!! 😱🙌



LAKERS GET THE ROAD VICTORY!!



— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2025

Los Angeles got the win on the road, 116-115, and improved to 2-1 with LeBron and Luka out.

The Lakers had been in control most of the night, up 20 in the third quarter and 11 with just more than four minutes to go. However, the shorthanded Timberwolves — Anthony Edwards remains out with a strained right hamstring — mounted a comeback. Julius Randle led the rally and hit a finger roll with 10.2 seconds remaining to put Minnesota up one.

While Reaves was not having his best shooting night, he had a chance to make the game-winner because he also dished out a career-best 16 assists. Jake LaRavia was red hot for Los Angeles with 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and DeAndre Ayton added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels scored 30 for Minnesota.