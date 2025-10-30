Watch Austin Reaves hit game-winning runner in lane as time expires, lifting Lakers past Timberwolves

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 9: Lamar Jackson set to return; updates on Brock Bowers, Terry McLaurin
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Danny Sprinkle is hopeful Washington can bounce back from forgettable season
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
C.J. Carr’s quick progression has put No. 12 Notre Dame back in the playoff conversation

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minvlalhl_251029.jpg
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
nbc_nba_memvssunshighlights_251029.jpg
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
nbc_nba_denvnop_251030.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets rout Pelicans at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 9: Lamar Jackson set to return; updates on Brock Bowers, Terry McLaurin
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Danny Sprinkle is hopeful Washington can bounce back from forgettable season
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
C.J. Carr’s quick progression has put No. 12 Notre Dame back in the playoff conversation

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minvlalhl_251029.jpg
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
nbc_nba_memvssunshighlights_251029.jpg
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
nbc_nba_denvnop_251030.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets rout Pelicans at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Austin Reaves hit game-winning runner in lane as time expires, lifting Lakers past Timberwolves

  
Published October 30, 2025 01:24 AM

With Luka Doncic and LeBron James out injured, not to mention guards Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent, it’s felt a little like Austin Reaves against the world when watching the Lakers’ offense. Other teams are loading up on him and pressuring him all over the court, and that is taking a physical toll.

Reaves was off his game against Minnesota Wednesday, shooting 8-of-23 on the night, but with time running out and the Lakers down one, the Lakers trusted him and put the ball in Reaves’ hands — and he drained a 12-footer in the lane at the buzzer to give the Lakers the win.

Los Angeles got the win on the road, 116-115, and improved to 2-1 with LeBron and Luka out.

The Lakers had been in control most of the night, up 20 in the third quarter and 11 with just more than four minutes to go. However, the shorthanded Timberwolves — Anthony Edwards remains out with a strained right hamstring — mounted a comeback. Julius Randle led the rally and hit a finger roll with 10.2 seconds remaining to put Minnesota up one.

While Reaves was not having his best shooting night, he had a chance to make the game-winner because he also dished out a career-best 16 assists. Jake LaRavia was red hot for Los Angeles with 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and DeAndre Ayton added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels scored 30 for Minnesota.

Mentions
LAL_Reaves_Austin.jpg Austin Reaves