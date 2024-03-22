 Skip navigation
Porsche Singapore Classic - Day Two
Sullivan goes 'ballistic' in grabbing share of 36-hole lead in Singapore
FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Round One
Leblanc fires 64 to lead local favorites at Seri Pak Championship
NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida Atlantic at Illinois
Best Bets: Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament

Watch DeMar DeRozan, Dillon Brooks get ejected after skirmish

  
Published March 22, 2024 09:05 AM
DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks will be writing big checks to the league.

Midway through the third quarter of a single-digit game between the Bulls and Rockets Thursday, DeMar DeRozan tried to navigate a screen, rushed out at the Rockets Jalen Green and knocked him over with a hard foul. Green stayed down for a second while the referee instantly signaled to review the play for a possible flagrant foul. That’s when Dillon Brooks jumped in to defend Green and suddenly the scuffle was on.

After a lengthy review, both Brooks and DeRozan were ejected.

Brooks — who jumped in as the third plus has a long history of altercations — could face a larger fine. Joe Dumars, the NBA executive who hands down the fines, has not shied away from larger ones for players who have repeated offenses. Suspensions seem unlikely out of this, it wasn’t that serious an incident.

Houston went on to beat Chicago 127-117 behind 26 from Green, while Brooks had 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting before being sent to the showers. With the win the Rockets are 2.5 games back of the Warriors for the final play-in spot in the West. Ayo Dosunmu had a hot night for Chicago and led them with 35 points.

