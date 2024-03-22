Watch DeMar DeRozan, Dillon Brooks get ejected after skirmish

DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks will be writing big checks to the league.

Midway through the third quarter of a single-digit game between the Bulls and Rockets Thursday, DeMar DeRozan tried to navigate a screen, rushed out at the Rockets Jalen Green and knocked him over with a hard foul. Green stayed down for a second while the referee instantly signaled to review the play for a possible flagrant foul. That’s when Dillon Brooks jumped in to defend Green and suddenly the scuffle was on.

Things are gettin chippy in Houston! pic.twitter.com/0TMwzTJ2wX — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 22, 2024

After a lengthy review, both Brooks and DeRozan were ejected.

DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks have both been ejected from tonight's game pic.twitter.com/jjZCZxbi6K — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 22, 2024

Brooks — who jumped in as the third plus has a long history of altercations — could face a larger fine. Joe Dumars, the NBA executive who hands down the fines, has not shied away from larger ones for players who have repeated offenses. Suspensions seem unlikely out of this, it wasn’t that serious an incident.

Houston went on to beat Chicago 127-117 behind 26 from Green, while Brooks had 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting before being sent to the showers. With the win the Rockets are 2.5 games back of the Warriors for the final play-in spot in the West. Ayo Dosunmu had a hot night for Chicago and led them with 35 points.