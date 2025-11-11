Watch Desmond Bane sink off-balance 3-point game-winner at buzzer, lifting Orlando past Portland

Orlando brought in Desmond Bane to give them some much-needed shooting. He has struggled to do that so far this season, shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc, and then he started 0-of-5 from 3-point range on Monday against the Trail Blazers.

However, his sixth attempt was exactly what the Magic have been hoping for.

DESMOND BANE GAME-WINNING TRIPLE FOR ORLANDO 🤯🤯🤯



🚨 @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER 🚨

Everyone Gets 24 pic.twitter.com/KVpehbAEIN — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2025

That shot spoiled a wild Trail Blazers comeback from nine points down with 2:32 left in the game behind an 11-0 run behind Devi Avdija, who hit a couple of 3-pointers and finished with 27 points on the night. Shaedon Sharpe led Portland with 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting on the night.

Orlando gets the win behind 22 points and seven assists from Bane, plus 28 points from Paolo Banchero.

