Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman 450 Drew Adams.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 11: Drew Adams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot

Top Clips

nbc_nba_saschihl_251110.jpg
HLs: Wembanyama guides Spurs to win vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_allstar_251110.jpg
Melo, Carter share favorite All-Star memories
nbc_nba_wizardspostgame_251110.jpg
Examining Wizards’ core in ‘tough loss’ to DET

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Desmond Bane sink off-balance 3-point game-winner at buzzer, lifting Orlando past Portland

  
Published November 10, 2025 10:39 PM

Orlando brought in Desmond Bane to give them some much-needed shooting. He has struggled to do that so far this season, shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc, and then he started 0-of-5 from 3-point range on Monday against the Trail Blazers.

However, his sixth attempt was exactly what the Magic have been hoping for.

That shot spoiled a wild Trail Blazers comeback from nine points down with 2:32 left in the game behind an 11-0 run behind Devi Avdija, who hit a couple of 3-pointers and finished with 27 points on the night. Shaedon Sharpe led Portland with 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting on the night.

Orlando gets the win behind 22 points and seven assists from Bane, plus 28 points from Paolo Banchero.

