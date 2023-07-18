 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daly MSR.jpg
Conor Daly will substitute for Simon Pagenaud at Iowa Speedway
Yu Darvish
Mixing It Up: Darvish Leans on Curveball
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 9 Eli Raridon, sophomore tight end coming off a second ACL tear

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daly MSR.jpg
Conor Daly will substitute for Simon Pagenaud at Iowa Speedway
Yu Darvish
Mixing It Up: Darvish Leans on Curveball
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 9 Eli Raridon, sophomore tight end coming off a second ACL tear

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Isaiah Mobley rack up 28 points, 11 rebounds, lead Cavaliers to G-League title

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 18, 2023 09:57 AM
2023 NBA Summer League - Championship

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 17: Isaiah Mobley #15 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Trevor Hudgins #12 of the Houston Rockets in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League Championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Isaiah Mobley was the guy with the best snub claim when the All Summer League teams came out and his name wasn’t on it.

That was bad news for the Houston Rockets in the Summer League finals Monday night. Mobley was fired up and dropped 28 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Cavaliers to the Summer League championship. Mobley was named the Championship Game MVP — making up for him not being on the All Summer League team — and he got some outside help from Sam Merrill, who knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to 27 points in the Cavaliers’ 99-78 victory Monday to take the Summer League crown.

The Cavaliers went a perfect 6-0 in Summer League, in part because their roster had a number of guys who had experience together in the G-League, combined with some rookies who stood out. Those rookies included Emoni Bates, who had 19 points in the championship game.

The Cavaliers were in control of this game most of the way, racing out to a 17-4 lead to open the game. A late first-half run by the Rockets got the lead within three, but the Cavaliers opened the second half on an 11-0 run and the game was never in doubt after that.

Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore scored 14 points for the Rockets, and Nate Hinton led the way for the Rockets with 18 points and 10 rebounds. That was Houston’s first game lost in Summer League, despite not having No. 4 pick Amen Thompson (sprained ankle in his first game) or Jabari Smith Jr., who dominated his first two games for the Rockets then was shut down for Summer League by the franchise.

Mentions
Isaiah Mobley Emoni Bates Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets