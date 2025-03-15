Watch Jamal Murray sink dagger into Lakers; Nuggets hold on for win at home

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut
Report: Villanova fires coach Kyle Neptune after 3 years and no NCAA Tournament appearances
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Reese Olson
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Twelve Hours of Sebring live updates: Cadillac leads, Wayne Taylor fumes, BMW pole-sitter penalized for start

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250315.jpg
Estupinan’s free kick brings Brighton level
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_250315.jpg
Haaland’s penalty gives Man City lead v. Brighton
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250315.jpg
Strand Larsen heads Wolves in front of Southampton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut
Report: Villanova fires coach Kyle Neptune after 3 years and no NCAA Tournament appearances
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Reese Olson
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Twelve Hours of Sebring live updates: Cadillac leads, Wayne Taylor fumes, BMW pole-sitter penalized for start

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250315.jpg
Estupinan’s free kick brings Brighton level
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_250315.jpg
Haaland’s penalty gives Man City lead v. Brighton
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250315.jpg
Strand Larsen heads Wolves in front of Southampton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Jamal Murray sink dagger into Lakers; Nuggets hold on for win at home

  
Published March 15, 2025 11:28 AM
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

These games happen in the NBA. There was no LeBron James or Luka Doncic for the Lakers, but with the chance to shine, other guys stepped up — Austin Reaves scored 37, Dalton Knecht had 32 with five 3-pointers, and Los Angeles just played hard. Meanwhile, Denver played like they expected the Lakers to roll over.

Fortunately, with the game on the line, Nikola Jokic set a massive (moving?) screen, taking out two defenders, which opened the door for Jamal Murray to save the day for the Nuggets.

It was an ugly win for the Nuggets, but after rough losses to top teams (Boston, Oklahoma City, Minnesota), they needed the win. That doesn’t mean Michael Malone was happy about it, he walked into his postgame press conference, crumpled up the stat sheet and threw it away. The win moved the Nuggets back up to No. 2 in the West.

Jokic finished the game with 28 points, seven rebounds, and five assists — a great night for most players but a pedestrian one for him.

The Lakers went 0-4 on their road trip and will have to continue without LeBron James (groin strain) for another week or so, but now come home for four games, with a couple of winnable ones to start against Phoenix Sunday (nationally televised), followed by the very shorthanded Spurs. Then they get another shot at Denver.

Mentions
DEN_Murray_Jamal.jpg Jamal Murray DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic LAL_Reaves_Austin.jpg Austin Reaves LAL_Knecht_Dalton.jpg Dalton Knecht