Watch Nikola Jokic drop 55 on Clippers as Nuggets cruise to win

In a season where Nikola Jokic is arguably playing the best basketball of his career, Wednesday night was his best game of the season.

Jokic put up 25 points in the first quarter, took over in the third and finished with 55 points on the night — not to mention 12 rebounds and six assists — to help the Nuggets pull away in the second half and cruise to a 130-116 win over the Clippers on the road.

HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT NIKOLA JOKIĆ.



⚒️ 55 PTS (33 IN 1H)

⚒️ 12 REB

⚒️ 6 AST

⚒️ 18-23 FGM

⚒️ 5-6 3PM

⚒️ 34 MIN

⚒️ DEN W



He's just the 4th player in NBA history to score 55 PTS on 78 FG% or better 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NpKKAK6rna — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

That tied Jokic with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the most points scored in a single game this season. Jokic did it while playing just 2:30 in the fourth quarter because Denver had the game in hand.

These are two teams going in opposite directions — this was the sixth straight win for the Nuggets and the sixth straight loss for the Clippers. Los Angeles learned earlier in the day that it will be without Bradley Beal for the rest of the season due to hip surgery, while Kawhi Lenord remains out with a sprained ankle.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and Jamal Murray added 15 for the Nuggets (9-2). James Harden scored 23 points with eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Clippers (3-8), while Jordan Miller added a career-high 22 points and Ivica Zubac scored 18.