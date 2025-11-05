 Skip navigation
Watch Nikola Vucevic drain corner 3 to complete wild Bulls comeback to beat 76ers

  
Published November 4, 2025 11:35 PM

Philadelphia seemed in control from the start, with the team scoring 45 in the first quarter. When Tyrese Maxey hit a free throw with 4:26 remaining in the game, the 76ers led the Bulls 111-104 and seemed to be heading for the win.

Philadelphia did not score the rest of the way, which opened the door for Chicago, and with the game on the line Nikola Vucevic stepped right through and got Chicago the 113-111 win.

The assist on the game-winner was Josh Giddey’s 12th of the night and part of his triple-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds. That makes Giddey the first-ever Bulls player to have back-to-back triple-doubles, which is kind of insane considering the history of this franchise.

Vucevic finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Isaac Okoro added 16 for Chicago. Maxey led Philadelphia with 39 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Joel Embiid scored 20, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18, and rookie VJ Edgecombe continued to impress with 12 points and 11 rebounds. It’s just none of those 76ers could come through in the clutch when the team needed them.

Mentions
Nikola Vucevic.png Nikola Vučević CHI_Giddey_Josh.jpg Josh Giddey Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey