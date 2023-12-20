Watch Stephen Curry sink dagger, Warriors beat Celtics in overtime

This was the kind of win the Warriors desperately needed.

One of the NBA’s best came to the Chase Center and looked every bit of it for 30 minutes, Boston led Golden State by 17 midway through the third quarter and seemed to be in control. Then Chris Paul led the Warriors bench in a little push that kept things close.

In the fourth quarter Stephen Curry took over, scoring 13 points, then it kept going in overtime when he scored seven more including the 3-pointer that was the dagger. Watch this play a couple of times and notice that Curry never stopped moving, which got him open. Then, Chris Paul made a smart pass to find him.

Steph hits the dagger then says "night, night" 😱😴



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/NQWdznCLxi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

Curry finished the night with 33 points on 11-of-21 shooting, plus six assists. Draymond Green and LeBron James were impressed.

GOAT activity tonight 30 💤 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 20, 2023

🧑🏽‍🍳🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2023

Klay Thompson added 24, and combined the Splash Brothers made it look like old times and hit 12 3-pointers. Derrick White led Boston with 30 and Jaylen Brown added 28.

The win improves the Warriors to 13-14 on the season, and with the Wizards and Trail Blazers to round out the homestand, Golden State can get over .500 heading into Christmas. That’s when they face the defending champion Nuggets.