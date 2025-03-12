 Skip navigation
Syndication: The News-Press
ACC Tournament - Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Purdue’s Braden Smith, Spartans’ Tom Izzo win top awards in Big Ten’s voting for conference honors
NCAA Womens Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Championship
Oregon State women beat Portland 59-46 to win WCC Tournament and berth in NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_calvinpeete_250311.jpg
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
nbc_golf_livefrom_playerobligations_250311.jpg
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
nbc_golf_livefrom_schauffelediscussion_250311.jpg
Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Tyrese Haliburton stun Bucks with four-point play in final seconds to give Pacers win

  
Published March 11, 2025 10:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 11: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrating with teammates after making the game tying basket against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 11, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton just made the shot of the year.

After two Damian Lillard free throws put Milwaukee up three with 3.9 seconds left, the Indiana Pacers turned to one of their favorite late-game plays. Stolen from a football formation, four players start in the backcourt and run with speed into the frontcourt, but in this case Tyrese Haliburton used the first three as a screen and cuts behind them over to the inbounder along the sidelines, takes the pass, rose up and drained a 3-pointer right in front of the Milwaukee bench — and Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled him. Four-point play and ballgame.

This was Haliburton’s first game back after missing three with a hip injury, and he finished with 14 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 25 points.

This is a big win for the Pacers in what is shaping up to be a preview of the first-round 4/5 series in the East. Indiana is now just one game back of Milwaukee for the No. 4 seed in the East and hosting a first-round series. That could be a huge advantage in what shapes up to be a close and entertaining series if this game is any indication.

