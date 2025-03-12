Watch Tyrese Haliburton stun Bucks with four-point play in final seconds to give Pacers win

Tyrese Haliburton just made the shot of the year.

After two Damian Lillard free throws put Milwaukee up three with 3.9 seconds left, the Indiana Pacers turned to one of their favorite late-game plays. Stolen from a football formation, four players start in the backcourt and run with speed into the frontcourt, but in this case Tyrese Haliburton used the first three as a screen and cuts behind them over to the inbounder along the sidelines, takes the pass, rose up and drained a 3-pointer right in front of the Milwaukee bench — and Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled him. Four-point play and ballgame.

HALIBURTON HITS THE FREE THROW AND THE PACERS GET THE STOP!!



INDY WINS A THRILLER 🍿 https://t.co/3sVtpgq3Pp pic.twitter.com/ZJ3a6X1BqN — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2025

This was Haliburton’s first game back after missing three with a hip injury, and he finished with 14 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 25 points.

This is a big win for the Pacers in what is shaping up to be a preview of the first-round 4/5 series in the East. Indiana is now just one game back of Milwaukee for the No. 4 seed in the East and hosting a first-round series. That could be a huge advantage in what shapes up to be a close and entertaining series if this game is any indication.