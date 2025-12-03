With All-Star Game 75 days away, NBA, Clippers giving away 75 hoops a day in Homecourt Hoops program

It is 75 days until the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles — and it makes its return to NBC and debuts on Peacock.

In celebration of that, the NBA and the Los Angeles Clippers are giving away 75 All-Star-branded outdoor hoops a day throughout Los Angeles until the big game. Baskets that can go to families to put in their driveways, as well as to schools, neighborhood centers and more. In total, more than 5,600 baskets will be given out, provided by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For the next 75 days, fans can expect surprise hoop drops and citywide celebrations across Los Angeles.

All-Star home court hoops is a community initiative offering LA area families the opportunity to receive a free All-Star branded outdoor hoops ahead of the 2026 All-Star game!



Submit your story at https://www.nba.com/clippers/hoops for a chance to win.

Coaches, parents, players, and kids are invited to submit their personal story at https://www.nba.com/clippers/hoops, which can include:

• Why do they want a hoop?

• What inspires them to play?

• How has basketball impacted their life, family, or neighborhood?

• How could the game change their future?



The submission portal includes a short storytelling form with an optional photo/video upload.

This is just one of the signature events leading up to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers. This year’s All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock and has a new three-team, U.S. vs. international players format.