With Green out Warriors starting five not a question. For now.

Steve Kerr announced the Warriors starting five for their preseason opener: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney.

It will be that way through the start of the season while Draymond Green recovers from a sprained ankle. There could be some challenges defensively with that three-guard lineup, but Kerr said he is leaning on Thompson to guard up to the four.

This all works until Green returns sometime in the first few weeks of the season, and then the question of whether CP3 starts or comes off the bench for the first time in his career returns. The smart basketball play would be to start Green at the four and bring Paul off the bench for the non-Curry minutes — for years those minutes have been the Warriors’ biggest weakness, even the year they won the title — but ego management may require Green starting at center and Loony coming off the bench.

When asked about it at media day, you could tell CP3 had prepped an answer.

“I actually had an opportunity in ’08 to come off the bench for the Olympic team... and that went pretty well. I think anybody who knows me knows that I’m all about winning. You know what I mean? Whatever I can do to help our team win. Coach [Kerr] and us, we are going to talk about it and see what it looks like. We’ve been hooping all summer. For the season, it’s going to be whatever to help our team win, and I think I’ve at least tried to show or proven that my entire career.”

That’s a non-answer answer to whether he would come off the bench, but Paul at least sounds open to it.

It’s not something the Warriors have to worry about for a month or so. For now, CP3 starts and Klay Thompson guards the four, which would be interesting on opening night against the Suns, where Kevin Durant would be Thompson’s opposite number.

