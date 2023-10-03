 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins 3B Royce Lewis
Twins stop record 18-game postseason skid on strength of Lewis home runs
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Week 4 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
Texas Rangers LHP Jordan Montgomery AL Wild Card Game 1
Montgomery sparkles, Rangers beat sloppy Rays 4-0 in AL Wild Card Series opener

Top Clips

nbc_golf_collegiateblessingsrd2ehl_231003.jpg
Highlights: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R2
nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_231003.jpg
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins 3B Royce Lewis
Twins stop record 18-game postseason skid on strength of Lewis home runs
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Week 4 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
Texas Rangers LHP Jordan Montgomery AL Wild Card Game 1
Montgomery sparkles, Rangers beat sloppy Rays 4-0 in AL Wild Card Series opener

Top Clips

nbc_golf_collegiateblessingsrd2ehl_231003.jpg
Highlights: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R2
nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_231003.jpg
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Green out Warriors starting five not a question. For now.

  
Published October 3, 2023 07:29 PM
2023-24 Golden State Warriors Media Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 2: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on October 2, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Steve Kerr announced the Warriors starting five for their preseason opener: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney.

It will be that way through the start of the season while Draymond Green recovers from a sprained ankle. There could be some challenges defensively with that three-guard lineup, but Kerr said he is leaning on Thompson to guard up to the four.

This all works until Green returns sometime in the first few weeks of the season, and then the question of whether CP3 starts or comes off the bench for the first time in his career returns. The smart basketball play would be to start Green at the four and bring Paul off the bench for the non-Curry minutes — for years those minutes have been the Warriors’ biggest weakness, even the year they won the title — but ego management may require Green starting at center and Loony coming off the bench.

When asked about it at media day, you could tell CP3 had prepped an answer.

“I actually had an opportunity in ’08 to come off the bench for the Olympic team... and that went pretty well. I think anybody who knows me knows that I’m all about winning. You know what I mean? Whatever I can do to help our team win. Coach [Kerr] and us, we are going to talk about it and see what it looks like. We’ve been hooping all summer. For the season, it’s going to be whatever to help our team win, and I think I’ve at least tried to show or proven that my entire career.”

That’s a non-answer answer to whether he would come off the bench, but Paul at least sounds open to it.

It’s not something the Warriors have to worry about for a month or so. For now, CP3 starts and Klay Thompson guards the four, which would be interesting on opening night against the Suns, where Kevin Durant would be Thompson’s opposite number.

Mentions
Chris-Paul.jpg Chris Paul klay thompson.png Klay Thompson Draymond_Green.jpg Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors