With third straight win, Raptors coach to deliver on promised team pizza party

Is there any better motivator than pizza?

Not for the Raptors. Earlier this season, coach Darko Rajakovic promised to buy dinner if the team could put together a three-game winning streak. Rajakovic was picturing more of a high-end night out, but that’s not fitting his young — and, after the trade deadline, younger — team. They wanted a pizza party, and Rajakovic said after Monday night’s win over Indiana — the Pacers third straight — it was coming.

I asked Darko Rajakovic about the pizza party promised after the Raptors win three in a row. He says it was supposed to be a fine dinner but his guys are too humble.



I asked him about his favourite kind: “ a nice Margherita pizza.”



This really is some hard-hitting journalism… — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) February 27, 2024

Toronto picked up the win behind a triple-double All-Star Scottie Barnes (21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) and RJ Barrett adding 24 points.

There is a bigger goal than a pizza party for the Raptors. Toronto trails Atlanta by 3.5 games (four in the loss column) for the 10th seed in the East and the final play-in slot. With news Trae Young will be out for a month following hand surgery, catching the Hawks now seems possible, but it will take a lot more wins from the Raptors the rest of the way. And that may mean a few more pizza parties.