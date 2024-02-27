 Skip navigation
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Atlanta
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen
Hendrick Motorsports returns to Xfinity for 10 races
KAN00544.jpg
Kyle Petty Charity Ride returns for 28th anniversary

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ryanpolesintv_240227.jpg
Poles leaning on ‘gut instinct’ with No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_joehortizintv_240227.jpg
Hortiz discusses building a culture with Harbaugh
nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
With third straight win, Raptors coach to deliver on promised team pizza party

  
Published February 27, 2024
Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Darko Rajakovic the head coach of the Toronto Raptors against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Is there any better motivator than pizza?

Not for the Raptors. Earlier this season, coach Darko Rajakovic promised to buy dinner if the team could put together a three-game winning streak. Rajakovic was picturing more of a high-end night out, but that’s not fitting his young — and, after the trade deadline, younger — team. They wanted a pizza party, and Rajakovic said after Monday night’s win over Indiana — the Pacers third straight — it was coming.

Toronto picked up the win behind a triple-double All-Star Scottie Barnes (21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) and RJ Barrett adding 24 points.

There is a bigger goal than a pizza party for the Raptors. Toronto trails Atlanta by 3.5 games (four in the loss column) for the 10th seed in the East and the final play-in slot. With news Trae Young will be out for a month following hand surgery, catching the Hawks now seems possible, but it will take a lot more wins from the Raptors the rest of the way. And that may mean a few more pizza parties.

