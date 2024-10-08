 Skip navigation
Wizards’ Malcolm Brogdon out for at least remainder of preseason following thumb surgery

  
Published October 8, 2024 07:13 PM
Washington Wizards Media Day

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Malcolm Brogdon #15 of the Washington Wizards poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day at Capital One Arena on September 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images).

Getty Images

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon is out for the rest of the preseason — and likely weeks longer — after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.

The injury happened during a practice last Saturday and the team announced the surgery Tuesday.

While the Wizards are vague in their announcement, returning from this kind of surgery usually takes six to eight weeks, notes Josh Robbins at The Athletic. That would have Brogdon missing about the first month of the season.

This injury should mean more playing time for promising rookie Bub Carrington.

Brogdon came to Washington in the trade that sent Deni Avdija to Portland and is on an expiring $22.5 million contract, which makes him a prime trade candidate for the rebuilding Wizards.

When he’s on the court, the 31-year-old Brogdon is still a quality role player, averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists a game while shooting 41.2% from 3 last season. The problem has been he’s not on the court much. Brogdon played in just 35 games last season and has played in more than 56 games just once in the past five seasons.

Expect Brogdon’s name to come up in trade rumors around the deadline, as long as he returns healthy.

